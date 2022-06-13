Halle Berry in black bikini for beach wine appreciation

Halle Berry starred in John Wick: Chapter 3. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata /HollywoodNewsWire

Halle Berry, 55, rocked a bikini on the beach while showing her appreciation for wine.

The actress recently received praise for her directorial debut in the movie Bruised, in which she portrays a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, who reconnects with her estranged son.

She had to get in fight shape for the movie role, and Halle has shared some sizzling photos of her gym-honed body with her Instagram followers.

Halle Berry welcomes national rose day with a bikini

The 55-year-old actress displayed her age-defying body in a new Instagram photo celebrating rosé day.

The Die Another Day actress let it be known to her 7.9 million Instagram followers that she enjoys a glass of wine, writing in the caption: “on cloud wine #nationalroséday.”

Halle looked relaxed as she enjoyed a beach vacation in a black bikini. In the photo, she holds her head up as the wind blows her light gown revealing her toned legs and bikini bottom.

The actress recently returned to her iconic short hair, debuting the new look at a red carpet event. Berry portrayed the mutant superhero Storm in three X-men movies, where she donned a similar hairstyle.

Halle Berry pays tribute to boyfriend Van Hunt

On Van Hunt’s birthday, the stunning actress went pantless, rocking a t-shirt with her man’s name before writing a touching tribute.

“HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO. It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you ❤️”

Halle started dating the musician in 2020 and opened up about finding her forever love later in life.

In another IG tribute, she gushed about her boyfriend of about two years with a sweet photo.

In the caption, she wrote: “When your man lifts you higher than you ever thought you could go! ❤️

Halle also praised her Grammy-winning boyfriend as a musical genius as she shared an Instagram post about his music.

“That moment when you stumble upon an article that reminds you that you’re in love with a musical genius! 🌪 @vanhunt.”

The actress has been married three times. She was formerly married to baseball player David Justice, singer Eric Benét, and actor Olivier Martinez.

Halle has two children, one with Martinez and a daughter with model Gabriel Aubry who she dated for several years.