Halle Berry brings back icy Storm-like hair as she stuns in white lingerie look with a black jacket 

Halle Berry rocks blonde bob in new pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Halle Berry has channeled her Storm look again.

The actress posted new pictures on her Instagram, which features a blonde bob. Halle made the blonde look famous when she played Storm in the X-Men movies.

Last night was a big night for Halle. She rocked the gorgeous look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. Halle received honors at the awards; she won the SeeHer Award from the Association.

Halle was accompanied by her boyfriend, Grammy-winning singer Van Hunt.

Halle Berry channels Storm in white lingerie and a black jacket

Halle Berry accepted an award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, and she channeled her X-Men character Storm. She posted two pictures that documented her stylish look.

Halle walked the red carpet and had a date night with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

She received the prestigious SeeHer award. The SeeHer award is for a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes, and pushes boundaries.

Halle wore a white lingerie top and paired it with a classic black jacket. Her short blonde bob allowed her jewelry to shine. Halle wore extravagant Green Emerald & Diamond Earrings by Samer Halimeh, New York.

She wrote in the caption, “I was extremely honored tonight to receive the SEE HER award from @seeher and the @criticschoice. Our voice is the most powerful tool we have, and it’s imperative that we stand up and use it! Here’s to every person who has felt diminished, misunderstood, marginalized, and discounted. Now is the time for all of us to stand up, stand united, and have our voices heard!”

Halle made her directorial debut in Bruised, a Netflix movie about a retired MMA fighter who re-enters the ring when her young son comes back into her life. Halle also starred in the film as Jennifer Justice, the female boxer who overcame adversity.

Halle Berry currently dates Van Hunt

Halle Berry is deeply in love with Van Hunt and calls him, “her person.” She said about Van’s contribution to Bruised, “I had a lot of support … [Van] was a big part of that. He did some music for the movie. He actually wrote the title song.”

Halle continued, “My love, love, love — my sweetheart. I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am.”

Halle and Van became Instagram-official in September 2020. Halle had three previous marriages and two children before meeting Van. As for Van, he has a son of his own.