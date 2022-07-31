Halle Berry stuns in a string bikini for a beach photo at her ‘happy place’

Halle Berry wearing Dolce & Gabbana with stunning earrings at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Halle Berry switches up her hairstyle again as she relaxes in a string bikini top at her ‘happy place.’

The Bruised actress is currently dating Grammy-winning artist Van Hunt and has gushed about their relationship.

Early in her career after a stint competing in beauty pageants, Halle briefly lived in a homeless shelter. She struggled to get into the film industry before landing a small role in Spike Lee’s 1991 movie Jungle Fever.

But Halle’s monetary struggles are in the past.

After a successful career, Berry owns multiple homes and has an estimated net worth of $90 million. She showed one of her homes in her latest social media share, but all eyes were on her bikini body.

Halle Berry wears a string bikini at her ‘happy place’

Halle stunned in a selfie wearing a stylish string bikini, catching the sunrise.

“back in my happy place,” she wrote in the caption showing off a new hairdo adding curls to the blonde pixie cut she debuted earlier this year.

The 55-year-old beauty appears to be back at her astonishing $8.5 million Malibu beach house.

The beachfront property is 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It features an open floor plan giving her great views of the Pacific Ocean with a sandy beach just steps away from the luxury home.

Halle Berry launched a wellness brand

The mother of two established a wellness platform called ReSpin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform promotes healthy living, exercise, and self-care. Over on the Instagram page, the actress even shares some of her secrets to her age-defying looks.

In an interview last year, Halle revealed that she has been into her fitness for a long time before the pandemic and frequently switches up her workouts.

“I’ve always been fit, and have always thought about fitness and taking care of my body. It’s only changed in terms of how I’ve been adding to my fitness regimen,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“It used to just be working out with weights, and then I got into Pilates, and then I got into yoga, and now I’m into martial arts.”

Halle Berry won an Oscar 20 years ago

It’s been two decades since Halle picked up the Academy Award for Best Actress in Monster’s Ball in her lead role opposite Billy Bob Thornton.

In March, Halle reflected on the historic night with an Instagram post in March. writing the following:

“20 years ago, today, I walked through that door. I will never get over this moment! Thank you @theacademy, @Lionsgate, @leedaniels and Marc Forster. ❤️.”

The actress still maintains her stunning beauty all these years later.