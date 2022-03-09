Halle Berry poses without pants, tags Van Hunt in steamy photo with his name on her shirt

Halle Berry expressed her love for her boyfriend Van Hunt, going pantless while wearing a shirt with his name on it. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Halle Berry is spreading the love around!

The Bruised actress, 55, took to social media to make sure the world knows how devoted she is to her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, while also showing off her super-toned physique in the process.

Wearing nothing but some brown underwear on her bottom half, Halle had the internet shook with the sexy and loving post.

Halle Berry rocked social media, going sans pants while wearing a shirt emblazoned with her boyfriend’s name

Halle looked like a model as she posed outside what looked like a camper, crooking her arm around the back of her head and showing off her lean legs.

She held a drink in her hand and a brown newsboy cap rested at an angle atop her brown hair.

Fans were in awe of the sexy look and shared their comments on her social media page.

“Is that underwear?” asked one fan, who then said they felt bad about having asked for clarity about the actress’ clothing, as others assured the user that they, too, had done double-takes before realizing Halle was wearing skin-colored undies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @halleberry/Instagram

Another user likened her post to her Monsters Ball days, saying “Movie 🎥 MonsterBall thoughts 💭 all over again 🏆😤🤦🏽‍♂️😅🤗🐐😍💦🌊🏊🏽‍♂️.”

Pic credit: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been dating for over 2 years

Halle’s love story with Van began around September of 2020 and the pair seem to continue to be going full-throttle with their love story.

Earlier this year, Halle stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres show and talked with the host about how she and Van nearly met twenty years ago when Ellen had both of them on her show in its first season.

Pic credit: @halleberry/Instagram

“We talked about this actually a few days ago when I knew I was coming here,” Halle said to Ellen during the episode.

The actress added that she and Van figured out they were both guests on the Ellen show in Season 1, with Halle then exclaiming “And I said, ‘You mean you could’ve found me 20 years ago and saved me all this misery I’ve been through?’”

Halle then ribbed Ellen about it, asking her why she didn’t think to arrange the meeting and save her from “all this misery.”

Halle Berry Jokes It's Ellen DeGeneres' "Fault" She Didn't Meet Van Hunt Years Ago | PEOPLE

Watch this video on YouTube

Halle has previously been married three times, to David Justice, Eric Benet, and Olivier Martinez, and had a tumultuous relationship with Gabriel Aubry that ended badly several years ago.

It is unclear if Van has ever been married himself, but fans of the cute couple will surely be keeping a close eye on the pair for any signs of engagement or wedding news.