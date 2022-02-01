Hailey Bieber talks babies with husband Justin and explains why they haven’t expanded their family yet

Hailey Bieber is opening up about having kids with Justin Bieber and talks about why they waited. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her future with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Justin might try to conceive within the next year or two

The 25-year-old model, who celebrated her birthday in style in November, spoke with the Wall Street Journal recently about her decision to wait to have children despite pressure from the media to get going on expanding her family.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married,” Hailey explained, adding that people assume that a married couple wants to have a baby right away.

“Everybody always assumes it’s first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young.”

Rumors of a pregnancy even swirled around the couple shortly after their wedding, but the gossip was quickly put to rest.

Although she gave no firm confirmation that the duo will have a baby anytime soon, Hailey did reveal that she and Justin do hope to welcome a child within the next couple of years.

Justin has been vocal about wanting kids

With Hailey seeming to be pretty firm in her decision to wait a while longer, her husband has had the opposite idea about welcoming a new addition to their family.

The 27-year-old singer of hits such as Peaches and Yummy divulged in his Amazon Prime documentary Justin Bieber: Our World that he hoped to have baby news by the end of last year.

A shocked Hailey responded with uncertainty about Justin’s wish during filming, with Justin relinquishing and telling her it was “up to her” in the end.

Justin hopped onto the Ellen DeGeneres show in late 2020 to chat with the talk show host about his life with Hailey and comment on his desire to get a family started.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out…I’d like to have myself a little tribe,” Justin told Ellen after she asked him how many kids he would like.

“But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do…I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she just wants to, yeah, I think she is just not ready yet,” he said.

Staying ever-busy with her modeling career, Hailey recently signed on to be one of the faces for Miu Miu’s ad campaign and also confirmed in the fall that fans can expect to see her Rhode Beauty Brand drop sometime this year.

Meanwhile, Justin will be kicking off his worldwide Justice World Tour this year with dates going into next year after the whole thing was set back by the pandemic.