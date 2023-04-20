Hailey Bieber admits she’s ‘fragile’ amid ‘saddest, hardest moments’ of her adult life

Hailey Bieber has had a difficult few months. It all started with an Instagram Story posted in February where she and Kylie Jenner allegedly made fun of Selena Gomez’s eyebrows and were accused of being bullies.

The saga then escalated when fans of Selena noticed many instances where Hailey had allegedly copied things Selena had done for work, worn, or said.

Trolls took over Hailey’s social media, leaving nasty comments and spreading hate about the 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber.

While Selena has been continuously praised and become the most followed person in Instagram’s history, Hailey has been painted as a villain throughout the drama. She has stayed relatively quiet through it all.

However, this week she has finally spoken out about how hard the last few months have been for her mental health.

She explained to her 49.5 million followers, “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least…and I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

Hailey said, “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people…let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

Selena Gomez urges trolls to leave Hailey Bieber alone

Hailey’s outpouring of emotion comes almost two months after the hate started and continued, even after Selena urged trolls to leave Hailey alone.

Selena took to Instagram back in March and wrote, in a Story which deleted after 24 hours, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved, and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

She and Hailey then took the opportunity to start following each other on Instagram again to signify to followers that the two were not at war.

Hailey Bieber launches Rhode passionfruit lip treatment

Despite the backlash, Hailey has consistently promoted her skincare line, Rhode, and launched a new flavor of her popular Peptide Lip Treatment this month.

The model released some racy promo shots which showed her eating a passionfruit while wearing a bright floral bikini on the beach.

She let her fans know that the new flavor would be available on April 6 and will join the existing flavors, watermelon slice, salted caramel, and unscented.

Peptide Lip Treatments are available on rhodeskin.com now, priced at $16.