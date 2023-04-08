Hailey Bieber was a glistening goddess as she announced a limited edition lip treatment flavor from Rhode.

Hailey got oiled up to promote her brand, letting her millions of fans and followers know about her brand’s latest peptide lip treatment.

The 26-year-old shared a carousel of stunning photographs to Instagram to kick off the weekend.

Hailey donned several ensembles for the picturesque snapshots, showcasing her modeling prowess and her natural beauty.

The wife of Justin Bieber radiated beauty as she posed in a mustard yellow bandeau-style top and a towel for the first slide. Hailey’s accessories added to the beachy vibe with chunky bracelets, a seashell-inspired necklace, and a belly chain.

Hailey’s hair was drenched and slicked back for the shot, in which she closed her eyes and soaked up the sun’s rays.

Hailey Bieber is a golden goddess as she promotes Rhode’s latest lip treatment flavor

In another creative shot, Hailey posed for a close-up shot, seemingly makeup-free, as she clenched a tube of her lip gloss between her lips.

Another slide right revealed Hailey cooling off under an outdoor shower, clad in a green crop top and matching bikini bottoms. The brunette beauty sported several belly chains, and her green manicure perfectly complemented her attire.

The model’s fourth and final shot saw her posing at sunset, delivering a fierce gaze at the camera as her bronzed skin glowed in the light of the sun.

Hailey wore a colorfully-patterned floral string bikini and went au naturel, again slicking her hair straight back in a chic and shimmery style. She held a tube of lip gloss to her plump pout, showing off her yellow acrylics and bevy of bangle bracelets on her wrist.

“PASSIONFRUIT JELLY IS HERE 💛😍 had the most fun shooting this and creating this flavor. I hope you love it as much as I do 🫶🏼 available now on rhodeskin.com @rhode,” read the accompanying caption for the alluring photographs.

Although Hailey’s limited edition passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment was just launched, it’s so popular that it’s already sold out. Customers interested in snagging a tube of the glossy lip formula can join the waitlist on RhodeSkin.com.

A tube of Hailey’s restorative lip treatment comes with a $16 price tag and is also available in watermelon slice, salted caramel, or an unscented option. The “nourishing lip layer” promises to leave “lips looking glossy and works hard to nourish dry skin.”

Hailey Bieber talks with her husband Justin Bieber about the rewards of launching Rhode

Rhode Skin is Hailey’s skincare line that she developed with a journey toward healthier skin in mind. Hailey wanted to deliver a simple skincare line to her customers with a line of go-to essentials formulated for a variety of skin types.

Earlier this year, Hailey’s husband, Justin, interviewed her for an issue of Vogue Australia, and they talked about the impact Rhode has had on her.

When Justin asked his wife to reveal the “most rewarding thing about building Rhode,” Hailey answered, “The most rewarding thing for me has been when someone will come up to me and express how much they love the brand and how much they love the product.”

Justin then asked Hailey if she had a mission statement for her brand. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin responded, “I would say my mission statement for Rhode, and even beyond Rhode, my mission statement for my style and aesthetic in general is, ‘less is more.'”

Hailey also offered some advice to anyone else looking to launch their own business. The model called starting a business is a “leap of faith” and noted that potential business owners should “trust [their] gut and trust [their] instincts.”

“I think if you can take the bumps in the road and use them to improve your business as you move forward and as you expand,” Hailey said, “then it’s only something that helps you along the way.”