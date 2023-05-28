Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen dating? Actress steps out with Bills QB to fuel rumors

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen might be dating, as the actress and NFL quarterback were spotted stepping out together, presumably for a date night in New York City.

Based on their recent sighting together at ABC Kitchen restaurant, speculation about the Hawkeye actress and Buffalo Bills Pro Bowler has intensified.

It’s believed the two were on a date together, with Steinfeld wearing a stylish blazer with jeans and nude heels, while Allen wore a white T-shirt, white sneakers, and dark jeans.

As of this writing, neither Steinfeld nor Allen have confirmed that they are dating. According to E! News, representatives for both haven’t commented on Steinfeld and Allen’s relationship status either.

Steinfeld, a former Golden Globes nominee, has previously dated a popular One Direction singer and an Instagram influencer. Based on the rumors, she may now be dating an NFL star.

However, her potential pairing with the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback arrives as there is still no official confirmation about Allen and his longtime girlfriend’s relationship status.

Josh Allen is rumored to have split from his longtime girlfriend

Last month, speculation arrived that Allen, 27, might have split up with his girlfriend, Brittany Williams. US Weekly’s report indicates that the couple had been dating for eight years.

The Bills quarterback still has several Instagram posts on his page which feature him and Williams together. That includes a December 2019 snap of them all dressed up and smiling, with holiday decorations and lights also part of the scene.

“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a ‘Go Bills!’ 🤘🏼🌲” he wrote in his caption.

In a 2020 IG post, Allen shared a carousel post of photos with his then-girlfriend, including several from the football field.

“I hope your day was as amazing as you, here’s to 24 and more!” he wrote in the IG caption to wish Williams a happy birthday.

Allen has several other IG posts featuring Williams, extending back to his days playing for the University of Wyoming. However, US Weekly indicated that Williams removed all her posts featuring Allen and unfollowed him on social media.

Allens and Williams seem to be keeping their split private for now, as neither has publicly confirmed it. However, Allen’s sighting with Steinfeld suggests he’s back on the market.

Hailee Steinfeld was previously linked to One Direction singer

Steinfeld, 26, is known for her role as Kate Bishop in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, based on the Marvel comic book character. In addition, she starred in the Apple TV+ Dickinson series, which focused on American poet Emily Dickinson.

Her earliest relationship with a celebrity may have been Instagrammer Cameron Smoller, whom she dated in 2016. They debuted as a couple at a 2017 Golden Globes event, but rumors suggest they ended things that same year.

Following Smoller, she dated One Direction singer Niall Horan for less than a year. As of December 2018, they’d been broken up for several months, according to a source, due to Steinfeld’s busy schedule. At the time, she’d been promoting the Transformers movie Bumblebee, which co-starred John Cena and became her biggest-grossing film.

“Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key,” the source said.

“Hailee realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie. They really tried to make it work. It definitely was ‘young love,'” the source told E! News.

Speaking of huge movies, she’s got another on the way, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 2, 2023. Steinfeld will reprise her voice role as Gwen Stacy in the animated film, a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The first film made $384,256,930 at the box office worldwide.

Expectations remain high for Buffalo, as they’re among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2024. That will come down to Allen’s skills and those of his talented teammates, who fans have been hoping to see get to the big game for several seasons now.

Most likely, the star quarterback has some free time in his upcoming schedule, as mini-camp arrives for the Bills next month, followed by training camp practices and then preseason games in August.