Hawkeye Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Hawkeye hit Disney+ as the fifth official Marvel streaming series, and it was just as good as the shows that came before.

After bringing fans WandaVision, Captain America & The Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel brought back the Avenging archer Hawkeye and introduced two new heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When the season ended, there were some things left open, and many fans are wondering if there will be a second season of Hawkeye.

Here is everything we know so far about Hawkeye Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Hawkeye?

At the moment, there is no word on whether Hawkeye will be back for a second season.

However, we do know what is coming next.

Hawkeye introduced MCU fans to the teenage Hawkeye in Kate Bishop, and at the end of the first season, it hinted that Clint might be willing to pass on the Hawkeye name to Kate.

While there is no word on whether or not Kate will be back for her own Hawkeye series, there is a follow-up coming to Disney+ based on this series.

Before either Hawkeye returns for another series, Echo will get her own series.

For fans unaware, Echo is Maya Lopez’s superhero name in Marvel Comics. Maya was the head of the Tracksuit Mafia, and while she worked for Wilson Fisk, she turned on him at the end and seemingly shot him.

Maya will be back in Echo.

There are also rumors that Matt Murdock, who showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, will be back for She-Hulk, and one wonders if Wilson Fisk will return in either Echo or She-Hulk.

Finally, there is Yelena Belova, the Black Widow, and she is expected to return in one way or another in the future.

Release date latest: When does Hawkeye Season 2 come out?

The only sequel we know is coming to Hawkeye is the Echo streaming series on Disney+.

While not Hawkeye Season 2, Echo will continue the story of Maya Lopez after her introduction in Hawkeye Season 1.

Alaqua Cox will return as Maya in the series, which should hit in 2023, thanks to the full schedule of Marvel properties in 2022.

Hawkeye Season 2 cast updates

There is a good chance that a lot of the people in Hawkeye Season 1 will be back soon, even if not in a Hawkeye Season 2.

Jeremy Renner is not scheduled to return at this time as Hawkeye. However, he said he would be willing to return.

“I can make that live for another decade,” Renner said of playing Hawkeye in the MCU. “Until I just can’t fit into the damn costume anymore.”

Hailee Steinfeld will be back as Kate Bishop, the new Hawkeye. Renner said that the series was only the start for her character in the MCU.

“I can tell you that [Kate’s story is] beginning in this show, that I am so excited to be a part of,” Steinfeld told GameRadar+. “I just am so excited to be playing a character that people have been so excited to see on the big screen for some time. I feel very lucky.”

The one person coming back first should be Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Cox is a deaf actress playing a deaf character in the MCU and she will star in Echo in 2022.

Another person who arrived in Hawkeye was Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Much like Steinfeld, her time in the MCU is just getting started and past movies show that she is likely to join the same group that U.S. Agent joined in Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

There was also the appearance of Vincent D’onofrio as Wilson Fisk, reprising his role from Netflix’s Daredevil. While Hawkeye Season 1 ended with his apparent death, this happened offscreen, so don’t expect him to stay dead.

D’Onofrio has said he would love to return and with Charlie Cox showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock, they could clash once again.

“I hope he’s not dead,” D’Onofrio told the Toronto Sun. “I know as much as you do. I can only hope that I get to continue to explore the different facets of this guy. I just love playing him so much.”

Hawkeye Season 2 spoilers

Hawkeye Season 1 showed Clint Barton sticking around New York City to help a teenage girl named Kate Bishop, who had an entire criminal organization trying to kill her.

The series then ended with a series of things that could play into the future of the MCU and the Disney+ streaming series.

Hawkeye and Kate beat the Tracksuit Mafia and had her mother arrested when they learned she was working for Wilson Fisk all along.

There was also a huge moment at the end where it looked like Maya Lopez murdered Wilson Fisk.

This will likely play out in the Echo series because the murder was not shown and there is a good chance that Wilson Fisk is still alive, although he might be out for revenge.

The episode ended with Hawkeye bringing Kate home for Christmas and it was here where it seemed like he was about to gift her the name Hawkeye, which could start the new younger future of the MCU.

Disney+ has yet to announce when Hawkeye Season 2 will premiere.