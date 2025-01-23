Gwen Stefani reveals her favorite season of The Voice and an ‘unexpected collaboration’

Gwen Stefani might have left The Voice behind, but she hasn’t forgotten that it was where something very special happened in her life.

The 55-year-old singer recently shared insights about her musical career, marriage to Blake Shelton, and time as a coach for NBC’s hit show.

After taking a year off from The Voice, she returned as one of the coaches for Season 26, alongside Reba McEntire and newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble.

At the finale, viewers saw Team Buble take the spotlight, with Sofronio Vasquez winning and Shye finishing as runner-up.

It was Gwen’s eighth season on The Voice and possibly her last as a full-time coach.

Monsters and Critics reported on rumors that Gwen is done after an emotional season of The Voice and will focus on her music. However, the show will forever hold a special place in her heart.

Gwen said her favorite season of The Voice involved a special moment

While appearing on Today’s Citi Concert Series, Gwen Stefani participated in 8 Questions Before 8 AM. The singer fielded various questions about her career and life. Unsurprisingly, her husband, Blake Shelton, came up as part of several answers.

When asked which season of NBC’s The Voice is her favorite, she didn’t have to think too long about her answer.

“The season I got to kiss Blake,” she revealed before moving on to answer more questions.

Gwen and Blake began working together as coaches on The Voice Season 7 in 2014. That was Gwen’s season and Blake’s seventh. They appeared alongside Adam Levine and newcomer Pharrell Williams.

While Season 7 was Gwen and Blake’s first season together, the kiss she referred to happened during Season 9 in 2015.

Blake had ended his marriage to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in July 2015. In October of that same year, Gwen finalized her divorce from singer Gavin Rossdale. Season 9 aired from September to December of that year.

Gwen and Blake reportedly shared their first kiss on Halloween weekend in 2015. She references that kiss and her relationship beginning with Blake in the song Marigolds.

Gwen spoke about the ‘really unexpected collaboration’ she did

Gwen spoke about her love of music, referring to it as her “purpose” for being here. She feels collaboration is when she “shines the most” and is at her best.

She called her recent album, Bouquets, “magical and special,” saying it was a “pure miracle” that she received the songs she did.

According to the singer, she loves any collaboration she does because it allows her to tap into her passion for writing songs and making music. She’s collaborated with Prince, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, and more.

However, Bouquets brought forth “one really unexpected collaboration” for Gwen.

“Blake Shelton hopped on a song called Purple Irises. That was pretty special because, you know, everybody wants him,” she said.

The couple released several videos online for the song, including the Backyard Garden Party performance below.

In addition, she said collaborating with producer Scott Hendricks, typically a country producer, brought some unexpected results with the album.

“It didn’t seem normal, but it was super normal when it happened. But it’s not a country record. It’s a Gwen record,” she said.

When asked to choose between soul and country music, Gwen struggled a bit, but love ultimately led her to the answer.

“I would probably have to go with…now I’m a grownup, I’d probably have to say country,” she said.

“Oh my God, they’re going to hate me. I’m in love! What can I say?” Gwen added.