GMA: T.J. Holmes’ ex Marilee makes life change following divorce

Following her divorce from former Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes, Marilee F. Holmes has made a change in her life.

The former wife of Holmes changed her name on Instagram to just feature her name, Marilee Fiebig, no Holmes needed.

Although her handle still has her name as @marileefholmes, it looks like she’s taking some of herself back after the unfortunate split.

Not only has she taken to just going by her name, but it seems she’s business-focused as she boasts about being the co-founder of Axis Hats New York and the CDO for Save the Children US.

Despite their split, Marilee still has some pictures of T.J. on her profile, but that can’t be helped, given their time together.

Perhaps things are more cordial than expected between the two exes following their split and T.J.’s very public affair.

The Good Morning America scandal went public last year

T.J. Holmes’ affair with co-star Amy Robach went public at the end of last year, and it didn’t take long for Marilee and T.J. to announce their split after it was known.

In November, the two television stars were caught going on dates together, with a lot of PDA going on between them.

By then, the two had already been seeing each other for six months, so they say, and things only got more heated as time went on.

In November alone, the two were spotted at a bar, at each other’s Manhattan apartments, and even allegedly going on a weekend trip in upstate New York together.

An insider told Daily Mail, “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other’s spouses.”

T.J. and Marilee Holmes split up

Apparently, T.J. and Marilee had split before the affair was made public, though their split wasn’t publicized at the time.

Daily Mail reports that the two separated in August, the same month Amy Robach and her husband Andrew allegedly split.

Marilee has embraced her maiden name in the following months, going just as Marilee Fiebig since there’s no need for Holmes’ last name to be attached to her anymore.

However, if sources are to be believed, it seems that Marilee knew of the affair long before we did and that perhaps everything is okay between the former couple now that they are living separate lives.