Glen Powell continues stunning casting tradition with Twisters

Glen Powell isn’t the only movie star in his family.

The Anyone But You actor’s parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell, have made cameos in nearly all of his films, continuing the tradition with his latest movie, Twisters.

Powell first drew attention to his parents’ involvement in his work with the rom-com sleeper hit Anyone But You, in which they played airline passengers sitting next to him while Sydney Sweeney’s character performed elaborate gymnastics over him.

This charming inclusion of his family has become a hallmark of Powell’s films.

Despite lacking any formal acting experience, Glen Sr., an executive coach, and Cyndy, a stay-at-home parent, have embraced the challenge.

Their on-screen appearances have become a beloved tradition. Powell’s parents are frequently mentioned in his interviews.

Glen Powell has two siblings

Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy got married in 1984 and soon started their family with the birth of their first daughter, Lauren Powell Whatton, in 1986. They welcomed their only son, Glen, in 1988, and their younger daughter, Leslie Powell, in 1992.

Glen Powell is unabashedly proud of his family. “As much as possible, I try to get back to the ranch to kick it with my family,” he told Nylon in 2014.

“If you are lucky enough to meet them, you’ll figure out quickly why I’m constantly home and that all of my farfetched and seemingly impossible stories about my family are actually all true.”

Glen recently shared more about his parents’ history, posting a selfie with them in Washington, D.C., noting their engagement.

“Quick trip to the foot of the Jefferson Memorial…where 40 years ago my dad proposed to my mom,” he wrote in November 2023. “Happy Anniversary, you two. Lucky to have your love in my life every day.”

Glen Powell credits his parents for his acting career

Glen Powell credits growing up in Austin, Texas, with teaching him and his siblings to respect artistic pursuits. When their son showed an interest in movies, Glen Sr. and Cyndy enrolled him in acting classes. Glen tries to get his mom in all of his films as an extra, he revealed in an Interview Magazine conversation in 2016.

Cyndy has appeared as an adult spy in Spy Kids 3, and a lunch lady in Everybody Wants Some!!. Both parents played a couple walking on the beach in the 2022 Korean War film Devotion.

The Hollywood star is an uncle to his sister Lauren’s twins, Witt and Gwen. Along with the rest of the family, they often accompany him to red-carpet events and speak to the media about their wholesome relationship.