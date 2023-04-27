Glen Powell and Gigi Paris split amid Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Actor Glen Powell and model Gigi Paris have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.

The split comes amidst rumors of Glen’s alleged romantic involvement with fellow actress Sydney Sweeney, leaving fans and media outlets buzzing with speculation. Sydney and Glen are promoting a joint project, and the tabloid fodder could be an ingenious publicity stunt.

However, rumors of a relationship between the famous faces gained momentum as fans noticed the pair’s interactions at joint appearances.

As for Gigi and Glen, paparazzi first caught the couple in January 2020 enjoying a vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico.

One year later, the two went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, 2021.

Meanwhile, as rumors of an affair between Sydney and Glen circulated, sources close to Gigi and Glen revealed the couple actually split earlier this month.

Glen Powell and model Gigi Paris break up amicably

Before breakup rumors swirled, the two seemed like a match made in heaven.

Glen, known for his roles in popular films such as Hidden Figures and Top Gun: Maverick, was the perfect match for Gigi, a sought-after model and social media influencer.

However, things didn’t work out that way.

A source told ET, “Glen Powell and his (now ex) girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up in early April. The breakup was amicable.”

The source added that Glen was officially “single.”

While the exact reasons behind the split remain undisclosed, reports suggest that the couple mutually decided to part ways due to their increasingly busy schedules and demanding careers.

The source also pointed out that Sydney isn’t dating Glen because she is still engaged.

Sydney Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino

Sydney made a conscious decision to keep her personal life private.

Little is known about Sydney’s relationship with Jonathan Davino, and she likes it that way.

Sydney’s fiancé, a businessman, enjoys his private life, which perfectly aligns with the HBO star’s dating philosophy. Sydney addressed this fact directly in an interview with Cosmopolitan last year.

The Euphoria star revealed, “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it’s easiest.”

Sydney and Jonathan, 13 years her senior, were first spotted in 2018 at a Kate Spade dinner.

The businessman is the heir to Pompei and owns Mista Pizza in Chicago, with his niche in the restaurant industry.

In March 2022, Jonathan put a ring on it, proposing to Sydney with a sparkler costing a cool $150K.

But don’t expect Sydney to speak out about the alleged Glen rumors.

After all, she loves keeping her personal life private.