Glen Powell recalls unforgettable Spy Kids 3 role at 13

It’s been 21 years since Glen Powell first appeared on the Hollywood scene with his role in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over.

At just 13, Powell made his acting debut in the popular film, a fact that has left many fans amazed as his star continues to rise in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell, now 35, reminisced about his first film experience.

“I will never forget that moment,” he shared. “I was 13. I shot my part, and then I hung out behind the camera.

Powell continued, “The entire crew had the most interesting jobs on the planet. You had endless friends on set.”

“And Spy Kids 3-D was arguably our Dune,” he added with a laugh.

Glen Powell shares Spy Kids 3 throwback photo

Powell recently went down memory lane about his acting debut in Spy Kids 3, he posted a still from the film on social media on Friday, May 24.

The image, shared via X, showed a young Powell alongside his co-star, Daryl Sabara, with the caption, “All my real ones put your Long Fingers up.” The caption referenced his role as ‘Long-fingered Boy’ in the film, which also featured Antonio Banderas and Sylvester Stallone.

All my real ones put your Long Fingers up. https://t.co/gxGmzFt4E4 pic.twitter.com/eKi6AtUi4d — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) May 26, 2024

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over received mixed reviews from critics, but it ended its run on February 5, 2004, with impressive earnings.

The film grossed $111,761,982 domestically and $85,250,000 internationally, totaling $197,011,982 worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in the series.

Glen Powell worked with the Hit Man director at 14 Years Old

Powell, who recently starred in, produced, and co-wrote the screenplay for the film Hit Man with director Richard Linklater, expressed his excitement about working with the iconic filmmaker.

However, this wasn’t their first collaboration. At 14, Powell had a minor role in Linklater’s 2006 film Fast Food Nation.

In an interview with US Weekly, Powell recalled his excitement at 14 when he landed a minor role with just a line or two in the movie, describing it as a huge deal for him at the time.

Reflecting on his journey from that small role to their recent collaboration, Powell marveled at the experience of now considering Linklater a collaborator, colleague, and friend, finding the full-circle nature of their relationship surreal and significant.

Hit Man is a crime comedy starring Glen Powell. The film follows Gary Johnson, a Houston undercover police officer who adopts various disguises to catch criminals. As he delves deeper into his work, he struggles with balancing his true identity and his undercover personas.