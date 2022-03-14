Gisele Bündchen comments on Tom Brady’s unretirement from football: ‘Here we go again’ 

Gisele Bundchen reacts to Tom Brady coming out of retirement again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

One month after he wrote a heartfelt retirement statement, Tom Brady is returning to the NFL.

Paparazzi previously caught Tom and supermodel wife Giselle vacationing in Costa Rica after his retirement announcement. It turns out that old habits die hard, and the quarterback is coming back to the NFL. Tom Brady is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season.

Gisele, the ever-supportive wife, commented on his announcement that he is un-retiring.

Gisele Bündchen responds to Tom Brady’s unretirement from football

Gisele stands by her husband Tom Brady in retirement and un-retirement. Tom posted a picture of him on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Gisele was one of the first commenters.

He announced that he was coming back to the NFL, only one month after announcing his second retirement. Tom explained in the caption that he has unfinished business with the team.

He wrote, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.”

Gisele chimed in and wrote, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

Pic credit: @tombrady/Instagram

Sources revealed that Gisele was happy about Tom Brady’s retirement and hoped for his retirement after his 2020 Super Bowl win.

Gisele’s touching statement to Tom Brady amidst retirement

Gisele gave a touching statement when Tom Brady retired last month.

Tom Brady announced his retirement and said, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Apparently, Tom wants to focus his time and energy on the game again.

Last month, Gisele posted a lengthy statement about her husband Tom Brady’s accomplishments and retirement.

She wrote in part, “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring.”

She continued with words of praise, “There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

Gisele continues to be a supportive wife to her Super Bowl-winning husband.