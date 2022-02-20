Gisele Bündchen is sweaty in a sports bra during jog on Costa Rica vacation with Tom Brady

Bundchen and her husband Tom Brady have two children together. Pic credit: Backgrid

Gisele Bündchen shows it takes discipline to maintain her model figure as she goes for a hard jog during a vacation.

The fashion model put her impressive abs on display as she went on a run in Costa Rica. She is reportedly enjoying time with her family after her former NFL husband Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from the sport after 22 years.

Bündchen and Brady have two children, a son Benjamin Rein and a daughter Vivian Lake.

The couple has been married for 13 years and had a second marriage ceremony in Costa Rica in 2009.

Gisele Bündchen is sweaty in a sports bra during a workout

The 41-year-old model is determined to stay in shape while on vacation as she wore a black sports bra and blue shorts while jogging.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Costa Rica is known for its humidity, so it’s no surprise the former Victoria Secret Angel was dripping in sweat while her toned abs and slender physique were on display.

She blocked out the noise, presumably with some workout music, as the model had air pods tucked in her ears, ignoring the cameras.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Bündchen has been sharing photos from her family vacation with her 18.6 million Instagram followers.

She recently shared a sweet photo with her daughter as they both enjoyed a ride on horseback.

The model also showed that their family grows plants in their garden in Costa Rica.

“Look what I got from my garden! Yucca anyone? 😋” she wrote in the caption.

Gisele paid tribute to Tom Brady after he announced his retirement

Following Tom Brady’s announcement that he is retiring after his legendary career, his wife Gisele gave some insight into how he handled the challenges as one of the greatest NFL players in history.

In an Instagram post featuring their family, she wrote the following in the lengthy caption.

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations, “ she wrote, continuing:

“You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.”

February is a romantic month for the couple; they recently celebrated Valentine’s day, for which Gisele gifted her hubby with tree planting.

In addition, next week is the 13th anniversary of Tom and Gisele’s wedding.