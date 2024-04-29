Ginger Zee gets an unusual welcome from Philly with a bizarre likeness of herself

Ginger Zee visited Philadelphia on assignment and was greeted with an unexpected welcoming gift.

The Good Morning America fan-favorite was in The City of Brotherly Love this week for the Rise and Shine tour.

The ABC News Chief Meteorologist even filmed from the most iconic spot in Philly, too – the Philadelphia Museum of Art stairs, where Sylvester Stallone ran up the steps in his famous scene in the movie Rocky.

Ginger shared photos taken alongside ABC 6 meteorologist and traffic anchor Karen Rogers from atop the steps as they posed with a gift from the Philly Pretzel Factory.

The soft pretzel chain went to great lengths to concoct a unique pretzel in Ginger’s likeness.

Ginger and Karen posed for a couple of snaps with the pretzel, and in the caption, Ginger wrote, “What do we think, do I look good as a Philadelphia pretzel?”

“Thanks @6abckarenrogers @phillypretzelfactory. Fun morning to do @goodmorningamerica in Philadelphia,” she added.

Ginger Zee’s face is baked onto a pretzel

Thousands of Ginger’s fans liked the post, and in the comments section, they expressed how much they loved the idea.

Ginger’s fans loved the fun welcome she received

“I love this!” wrote @brittanywier. “Welcome to Philly!”

When asked whether the pretzel was delicious, Ginger confirmed that, indeed, it didn’t only look cool, but it also tasted good.

“So awesome! It’s Ginger Pretzelzee!” joked another one of Ginger’s fans.

Ginger Zee fans react. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

@scottschalla added, “I thought it was a pretty gosh darn good looking pretzel LOL.”

Others contributed to the comments section, writing, “Hot Philly Pretzel,” and “Oh I’d say your much better I’d say Gorgeous you Ginger!!!”

Ginger is taking part in Good Morning America’s Rise and Shine Tour

As Ginger mentioned, she was in Philly for GMA’s Rise and Shine tour, where the show’s anchors travel the U.S. to find the best of every city they visit.

Ginger filmed one of her segments on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as captured in another Instagram post uploaded on Monday morning.

In the caption, the 43-year-old mom of two wrote, “Good morning Philadelphia! Glad to be with you on our fresh ‘Rise & Shine’ tour for @goodmorningamerica 🙌 also glad it’s on the warmest day of the year so far ❤️.”

In another post on Instagram, Ginger shared some of GMA’s footage during her time in Philly, including her recreating Sylvester Stallone’s scene as she raised both arms triumphantly and pretended to throw a few boxing jabs.

“If you don’t run the Rocky steps, are you even in Philadelphia? #Rocky #Philadelphia #RockySteps @6abcactionnews @goodmorningamerica,” she added in the accompanying caption.