Ginger Zee wows fans in ‘white hot’ GMA ensemble: ‘In the best shape I’ve ever seen’

Ginger Zee might be best known as the chief meteorologist at ABC News, but her fashion and physique have been catching her fans’ attention lately.

The 43-year-old morning television star is adamant about protecting Mother Earth, and in a recent video, she had some fun promoting the upcoming Earth Day holiday.

Ginger was featured in a video skit on Instagram, as shared by Good Morning America and ABC News Live, to promote her upcoming The Power of Us series, which kicks off on April 22.

In the video, Ginger donned a white, knee-length dress with matching heels as she walked the halls of Times Square Studios.

The Good Morning America star faced away from the camera as a woman began listing some earth-friendly practices, catching Ginger’s attention with each phrase.

Every time Ginger turned around, she acted surprised and asked, “Where?!”

The video caught the attention of her 1.1 million Instagram followers, thousands of whom took to the comments section to rave about her appearance.

Ginger Zee’s fans gush over her ‘white hot’ look

Ginger’s admirers were impressed not only with her fashion choice for the day but also with her shapely legs.

“White hot 🔥,” @giesbrechtbrad proclaimed.

Several other Instagram users opted for fire emojis to express their appreciation for Ginger’s post.

Others left flattering remarks for Ginger, telling her she has “Nice gams” and that she’s “Freaking hot as hell.”

“And those legs,” added another fan.

“GZ is in the best shape I’ve ever seen her,” wrote @fgwilli.

Ginger admits her white dress would make for the perfect wedding vow renewal ensemble

In an earlier Instagram post, Ginger noted that her white dress could serve double duty as a wedding vow renewal outfit.

In a series of photos uploaded to an Instagram carousel post, Ginger posed on the GMA stage and shared two pics from her wedding day to Ben Aaron.

Ginger and Ben will celebrate a decade of marriage in just a couple of months, and in the caption, she told her fans that if they decide to do a vow renewal, her white dress and heels would be the perfect attire for the occasion.

“Our tenth wedding anniversary is coming up in June and if we did a vow renewal this would be my look ha!” Ginger wrote in the caption.

“Can’t believe a decade has passed… time flies when you are in love ❤️.”