Get ready for the return of Lindsay Lohan after she strikes two-picture deal with Netflix 

Actress Lindsay Lohan is stepping back in the spotlight after a lull in acting. For Lohan, 2021 was a great year, and 2022 is shaping up to be even better.

Lindsay stars in a Netflix film that will be released later this year, but recently signed a deal to star in more Netflix movies in the future. Fans can expect to see a few Lindsay Lohan films this year as the Mean Girls actress steps back into the acting spotlight.

Fortunately for fans, there’s more going on behind the scenes for Lindsay.

Lindsay Lohan lands new deal for two movies on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan fans can expect three films with the actress and the streaming company. Lindsay has already filmed the holiday picture Falling for Christmas with co-star Chord Overstreet.

Falling For Christmas is a holiday romantic comedy set to be released on Netflix later this year– it is Lindsay’s first feature film in three years. Lindsay plays a newly-engaged, spoiled heiress who suffers from amnesia after an accident.

Netflix seems happy with its investment in the former teen star. The streaming company expressed satisfaction with the new movie deal.

Netflix’s Director of Independent Film, Christina Rogers, said of the new films, “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Although Lindsay has had a successful career in the past and has signed new movie deals with Netflix, the star resides in Dubai to get away from the Hollywood scene. The new movie deals could potential signal her coming back to the Hollywood scene.

Not only will Lindsay star in at least three Netflix films, but she recently announced her engagement to Bader Shammas.

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s fiance Bader Shammas

The actress revealed her engagement to the financial sector employee in November. She and the financier dated for two years before the engagement. Lindsay posted loving pictures of the couple to her Instagram and tagged jeweler Harry Winston. Lindsay also tagged her family members Aliana and Dakota in the romantic shots.

Shammas serves as an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse is a global investment bank and financial services company. Bader is the assistant VP at a Dubai location. Bader seems relatively discreet– his Instagram is set on private, and he has less than 1,000 followers.

The release date and additional details of Lindsay’s newest Netflix releases have not yet been released.