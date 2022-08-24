Gary Busey’s rep speaks out about actor dropping pants on video day after sex crime charges

Gary Busey at a movie premiere at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Gary Busey was seen with his pants down in public view as he faced claims of sexual assault — and his rep has now given a possible explanation for the incident.

The assault claims came after at least three women filed police reports following the actor’s appearance at a Cherry Hill hotel event named Monster-Mania Con.

The 78-year-old was a featured guest at the horror film and memorabilia fan convention.

As previously reported, women claimed they were inappropriately touched by the actor during paid photoshoots.

Cherry Hill Police responded to the complaints, and Busey has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

Busey has denied the sexual assault allegations in a video filmed after the charges were filed.

Gary Busey’s rep attempts to explain the actor pulling his pants down

A video later emerged of Busey pulling his pants down close to his Malibu home.

In video footage obtained by Page Six, the Point Break actor is seen sitting on a bench on private land but in public view wearing black sweatpants pulled down to his knees.

The actor looks around but is seemingly unaware he is being recorded from a distance, and then he unties the strings to his pants before standing to pull them back up.

It is unclear why Busey dropped his pants, but a rep for the Hollywood actor attempted to explain it.

“Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey said to Page Six, continuing:

“Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.”

In 2014, Busey pulled his pants down in front of other participants on the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, saying he did so because of a medical issue with his knee joint.

Gary Busey denies sexual assault claims

In an interview with TMZ at a gas station, Busey was asked about the sexual assault charges. He repeatedly denied the accusations.

“None of that happened. It was a partner, a camera lady and me, two girls … it took less than 10 seconds and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually and I did not.”

“Nothing happened… nothing, it’s all false,” he added after being pressed by the interviewer.

When asked by a reporter if he had a message for his fans, Busey added, “I don’t care because there’s no accusations. There’s no possible ones.”

The actor added that he has “eyewitnesses there,” including a photographer who will back his denial.