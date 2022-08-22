Gary Busey facing criminal sexual misconduct charges

Gary Busey faces sex charges after showcasing inappropriate behavior. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actor Gary Busey is facing charges of sexual misconduct and harassment after being accused of inappropriate behavior at a fan convention in New Jersey.

The 78-year-old actor is charged with three sexual offenses and one count of harassment by the Cherry Hill Police Department.

Busey is known for his critically-acclaimed role in The Buddy Holly Story, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor, and his stints on reality shows such as Celebrity Apprentice.

The actor is also known for his eccentric behavior and has been arrested in the past.

Busey had a near-death experience as a result of a motorcycle crash in 1988 which caused a fractured skull.

He faces two counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of attempted criminal sexual contact. He was also charged with harassment, according to TMZ.

Gary Busey allegedly groped at least two victims

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred last weekend at the Doubletree Hotel during the Monster Mania Convention, according to police.

More than one incident of alleged touching involving the actor was claimed to have been reported during the convention where the actor took multiple photos with fans throughout the weekend event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Deadline reports that Busey stands accused of groping at least two people.

A Cherry Hill Police rep told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “It was about contact. It was about touching.”

Police said they had received numerous complaints involving Busey’s alleged conduct at the event.

The Lethal Weapon actor was reportedly at the horror movie-themed event to take photos with fans and sign autographs.

The actor is very active on social media and Cameo – an app that allows celebrities to sell personalized video messages to fans.

Several fans shared photos of the actor at the event on their Instagram accounts.

A statement from a lawyer representing Monster Mania Convention organizers told TMZ that they are assisting the police in their investigation “into an alleged incident involving an attendee and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend.”

The statement, which doesn’t mention Busey, said “the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.”

Gary Busey has been accused of spousal abuse

Busey has previously been arrested on charges of spousal abuse after his ex-wife called the cops on him.

He was also accused of sexually assaulting a female employee who claimed the actor groped her during his appearance on Celebrity Apprentice 4.

In 1995, he was arrested on drug charges after an apparent overdose of cocaine.