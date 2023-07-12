Gabrielle Union claps back at body shamers who say she shouldn’t wear a bikini at 50

Gabriele Union has a message for any critic who thinks she’s too old to wear bikinis, specifically, thong bikinis.

She addressed a comment she received on social media while chatting with Jasmine Fox-Suliaman on the Who What Wear podcast, where she discussed what it’s like to be an aging woman in Hollywood.

She recalled one occasion when she received a body and age-shaming comment and had some choice words for her critic.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still, like, wearing bikinis?'” Gabrielle reflected.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just bikinis. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my a** literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.’ I don’t know, that might just be for you, for that one commenter… this is for you b***h, and it’s just gonna be like me in a thong, like a** up in the casket.”

We definitely received her message and hope that she keeps up her bikini antics for as long as she wants to — it’s her choice, after all!

Gabrielle Union on being an aging woman in Hollywood

Like many other aging women in Hollywood, Gabrielle has noticed some changes as she’s gotten older.

However, she’s joining the ranks of women who are fighting against the age issue and who will continue to be themselves unapologetically.

This is done mainly by simply choosing to be yourself, giving yourself that love and attention, and not letting anyone treat you like you’re invisible.

“[When you’re] 35, they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis. You start becoming invisible, and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes,” Gabrielle noted.

“You start taking on the same attitude as society that believes that you lack value.”

Gabrielle Union doesn’t want any aging woman to feel ‘invisible’ or ‘worthless’

Gabrielle’s feelings don’t seem to be for any woman in Hollywood but for any woman who is aging.

“I don’t want anyone else to feel that invisibility and that sense of worthlessness because the only people that we need to validate us is us,” she added. “And sometimes, the more that you validate your damn self, the more people are like, ‘Yeah.'”

As someone who has been through a lot in her life, Gabrielle seems like the perfect spokeswoman to inspire others to be themselves and not to feel invisible, so be sure to make yourself seen and heard, for Gabrielle, if nothing else!

To listen to the full Who What Wear podcast episode with Gabrielle Union, click here.