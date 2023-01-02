Actress Gabrielle Union pictured arriving at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Gabrielle Union looks incredible as she bathes under a waterfall in a gorgeous green bikini as she vacations into the new year.

The 50-year-old actress barely looks a day over 30 as she continues to maintain an age-defying toned and slender physique.

The Being Mary Jane star has been sharing adorable snaps of her family’s Maui holiday vacation over the holidays, and in her latest post just before the new year, she reflects on how far she has come.

In a clip shared on her Instagram page, Union rocks a green two-piece swimsuit and hiking shoes as she enjoys a cave waterfall in Maui.

The Instagram clip is soundtracked by SZA’s SOS, the actress washing her hair in the water while offering some sizzling poses before flashing a wide smile.

“If I stuck to the rivers and lakes that I’m used to, I wouldn’t have made it this far ✨,” she wrote in the caption.

Gabrielle Union’s intense workout routine

Union is known for her dedication to the gym, and her hard work is paying off.

She frequently shares her workout on Instagram with her 20.9 million followers.

In one clip, she performs several compound exercises and bodyweight movements.

In a video, she starts with a run on a treadmill before performing one-leg lunges, squats, ab roller crunches, and an array of resistance band-assisted exercises.

In the caption, Union opened up about her pre-menopause and hormones, which affects her weight.

She said a medical advisor suggested she gives up gluten, dairy, alcohol, and caffeine but admits to only giving up the gluten and dairy.

According to Marie Claire Australia, Union opened up to Women’s Health about her motivation to stay healthy.

“I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death. I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!” she said.

Gabrielle Union shares a new years message with an adorable photo dump

The actress shared several photos and videos in a recent Instagram post in which she encouraged her followers in the caption to achieve their goals in the new year.

In the first snap, Union, her husband, Dwayne Wade, and their daughter Kaavia are all smiling in a photoshoot.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot and a clip of her child and other children having a good time.