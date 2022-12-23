Gabrielle Union pictured at America’s Got Talent Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Gabrielle Union is all smiles as she stuns in a string bikini in a new video.

The hardworking actress starred in three movies this year: Cheaper by the Dozen, The Inspection, and Strange World in a voice role.

Aside from her acting career, Union is an impressive author of two memoirs, titled We’re Going to Need More Wine and the recent hit You Got Anything Stronger? released last year.

She also has two children’s books, Welcome to the Party and Shady Baby.

The 50-year-old stunner showed her age-defying fit physique and toned legs for a beach day in a short Instagram video.

Gabby appeared to be enjoying the vacation time with a radiant smile on her face as she cat walked toward the camera in the swimsuit.

In the caption of the short clip, she wrote, “Brought the view to the beach 🌊”

Gabrielle Union announces the paperback version of her recent memoir

The actress released her first memoir in 2017, We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated and True, and it became a New York Times bestseller.

After demand from fans, she released the follow-up last year, You Got Anything Stronger?

Last week, she revealed in a fun Instagram video that the paperback version of her book is available.

The paperback is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Audible, and Google Play.

On the publisher’s website, Union opened up about the process behind writing her second memoir.

“After being so open and honest in my writing, I wasn’t sure there was more of me I was ready to share. But life happens with all its plot twists. And new stories demand to be told, she wrote, continuing:

“This time, I need to be more vulnerable—not so much for me, but anyone who feels alone in what they’re going through. I have recently found true strength in that vulnerability, and I want to share that power with you here, through this book.”

Gabrielle Union shares adorable family photos from vacation

Union shared a sweet family photo with her husband, Dwayne Wade, and daughter Kaavia.

The trio looked happy as they posed for the photos with a picturesque beach as a backdrop.

“Friday With The Fam 🎅🏾🤷🏾‍♀️🌊,” she wrote in the caption.

In 2008, Union began dating the retired NBA player, and they married in 2014. Wade has three children from previous relationships, of which she is a stepmother.

In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Kaavia, who was born via a surrogate.