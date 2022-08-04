Former WWE star Peyton Royce reveals pregnancy with AEW’s Shawn Spears

Wrestling stars Cassandra McIntosh and Ronnie Arneill are expecting their first child together. Pic credit: @theshawnspears/Instagram

Cassandra McIntosh, best known as Peyton Royce in WWE, is expecting her first child with her pro wrestling star husband, Ronnie Arneill!

McIntosh, 29, reveals the news to Arneill, currently known as AEW’s Shawn Spears, in an emotional video clip on her Instagram page. The 41-year-old Arneill, also a former WWE superstar, was greeted by a small red gift box featuring two wrapped candies on top.

After grabbing the candies to tuck away in his sweatshirt pockets, he opens the gift box to find the surprising news.

While the video doesn’t reveal what’s inside the box, Arneill looks over at his wife, who nods several times, letting him know it’s for real. That’s followed by Arneill grabbing McIntosh for an emotional hug and her jumping into his arms as he lifts her and spins her around.

Following that scene, the video reveals a Sonogram image of a moving baby, giving further evidence that McIntosh is expecting her first child with Arneill.

“Can’t wait to meet you 🍼🤰🏼🐣❤️,” McIntosh wrote in her IG caption, prompting plenty of reactions.

McIntosh and Arneill appeared in another Instagram share featuring them all smiles holding up a sonogram photo. McIntosh, 29, is wearing a bikini-style top and has the top of her jeans open to show her early baby bump.

“Thank you so much to everyone for all the love today! I am so overwhelmed & had the biggest smile on my face all day. I’m so grateful will be sharing more of our journey now that we have shared the biggest news,” the text said on her IG Story slide.

Pic credit: @cassielee/Instagram

Wrestling stars react to pregnancy reveal

With Cassandra McIntosh and Ronnie Arneill formerly in WWE and working with other wrestling organizations, many of their former and current colleagues dropped by the comments to react to the exciting news.

“OMG STOP!!!! Congratulations! I am so excited for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Danielle Moinet, formerly known as Summer Rae in WWE.

Pic credit: @cassielee/Instagram

“Omg omg omg ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats congrats !!!! Im so happy,” wrote Arneill’s co-worker Tay Conti from AEW.

Pic credit: @cassielee/Instagram

“YOU GUYS!!! I am so immensely happy for you two! You’re going to be such incredible and loving parents,” WWE’s Big E commented on the video post.

Pic credit: @cassielee/Instagram

Wrestling stars married after working in WWE together

AEW’s Shawn Spears, real name Ronnie Arneill, was known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. He had several runs with the company, appearing from 2006 through 2009 and then for a lengthier run from 2013 through 2019. He requested his release from WWE in February 2019, which they granted.

After his release, Arneill signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he works as Shawn Spears. This past May, he appeared in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW’s Double or Nothing event.

McIntosh appeared as Peyton Royce in WWE, along with Billie Kay (Jessica McKay), as The IIconics tag team in NXT and on the main roster. The duo became the second-ever team to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in 2019, with their reign lasting 120 days.

McIntosh and Arneill met when they worked in WWE and eventually dated. They married in August 2019, several months after Arneill’s release from WWE. Cassie Lee revealed the big news via a cryptic Instagram post, with WWE congratulating the couple on the official WWE website.

In addition to working with World Wrestling Entertainment, McIntosh worked with her former IIconics teammate, Jessica McKay, in Impact Wrestling from 2021 into 2022. The team was known as The IInspiration and held the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship together. The duo requested their release from the company this past April and has since worked on other personal and business ventures.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.