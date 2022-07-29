Danielle Moinet slays in skimpy bikinis for ‘one hot summer’

Danielle Moinet showed off more of her sizzling bikini looks for the summer season. Pic credit: @daniellemoinet/Instagram

Danielle Moinet, formerly known within WWE as Summer Rae, continues to keep things hot for the summer season as she blesses her fans and followers with various bikini images.

Moinet, named to the 2022 Maxim Hot 100, dropped a series of photos on her Instagram on Thursday featuring a stunning bright pink two-piece swimsuit.

She shared four unique poses in her IG post, including an up-close shot with her long locks flowing down her left shoulder and plenty of skin on display.

The former WWE superstar also gave a side view, showing off her slender physique as she tugged on her bikini bottom sides with her hips and long legs on display.

The final two images have the 5-foot-10 Moinet giving some serious stares toward the viewer as she models her pink bikini in what appears to be an apartment or condominium courtyard.

“He’s a 10 but asks for your Snapchat,” she joked in her caption, suggesting it’s out of practice to ask someone for that specific social media these days.

Moinet shared sizzling Miami Beach shot

Earlier in the week, Danielle Moinet had her bikini body on display with a photo from Miami Beach, Florida, featuring gorgeous blue skies and a glimpse of the inviting water behind her as beachgoers enjoyed the weather.

Moinet was rocking a darker green bikini for her beach outing and gave a “suns out, buns out” vibe as she took a selfie while tanning.

“One hot summer,” she wrote in a simplistic caption, with over 14,000 Likes and 240-plus comments arriving on her post.

The photo above arrived several days after Moinet had shared a video clip from Miami Swim Week, where she modeled an intriguing skimpy bikini made by JPure.

Summer Rae briefly returned to WWE this year

WWE fans saw Danielle Moinet, best known as Summer Rae, make her return to competition earlier this year at 38 years old. She was previously known as a ringside valet for the likes of Fandango and Dolph Ziggler and also competed in singles, tag team, and other matches.

Moinet was also amongst cast members on E!’s previous reality show, Total Divas, where she had a rivalry with fellow WWE star Natalya Neidhart. In a 2014 episode, things got heated with Summer visiting Natalya at her home. After taking exception to Nattie’s comments about her, Summer slapped her colleague in the face.

That prompted Natalya to tell Summer to get off her property, warning her that if she returned, she’d call the cops.

That rivalry played into Summer Rae’s return to pro wrestling. This past January, she was presented as a WWE legend during a SmackDown episode. Summer also taunted Natalya during a match and later was revealed as a competitor in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

She was the No. 23 entrant in the match and immediately attacked Natalya in the ring when she got there. However, she eventually found herself eliminated by her former Total Divas castmate.