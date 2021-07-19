Fans congratulate Halsey after she announces the ‘euphoric’ birth of her first child Ender Ridley Aydin

Halsey recently announced that she gave birth. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey is officially a mom! After months of anticipation, the Bad At Love singer finally announced on her Instagram that she has given birth to her first child.

The 26-year-old singer first announced her pregnancy in January 2020, sharing a series of photos of herself bearing her slight baby bump. In the first image, she donned a rainbow bralette and baggy jeans, forgoing her top for the following two pictures. She wrote, “Surprise!” in the caption and tagged her partner, Alev Aydin, on her stomach.

Halsey has taken her fans along her pregnancy journey. She has regularly posted snaps of her baby bump and, most recently, she dedicated her upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power to “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

Today, it was shared that Halsey has given birth to her and Aydin’s first child. Describing this experience as ‘rare’ and ‘euphoric,’ she took to Instagram to write: “Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021.”

What is everybody saying?

Halsey posted two black and white images of her cradling her new child. The first image features Aydin as he looks adoringly at the bundle in her arms. Within the first few hours of her announcement, Halsey’s post gained heavy traction from stars and luxury brands.

Instantly, fans and celebrities flocked to her post to share their best wishes and congratulate the new parents. Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato commented, “Congratulations!!!” Justin Timberlake echoed her well-wishes, writing, “Beautiful! Congrats!!”

Even Olivio Rodrigo, the Sour popstar chimed in. She commented, “The most beautiful family! Congratulations!”

Halsey’s announcement thoroughly dominated the internet world, as fandoms rushed to their social accounts to congratulate the new mom. Fans of the K-Pop boy band BTS wrote, “Look how BTS is so proud to Halsey after giving birth. Their friendship is priceless. Can’t wait to see BTS as uncles with Halsey’s baby.”

Look how BTS is so proud to Halsey after giving birth. Their friendship is such a priceless. Can’t wait to see BTS as uncles with Halsey’s baby. pic.twitter.com/4gviav6U9k — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) July 19, 2021

Mental health advocate Kenidra Woods shared a powerful message, reminding fans of Halsey’s miscarriage in 2015. Woods wrote, “Halsey said in an interview: “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star.” She got her rainbow baby after struggling for a while. She wanted that role more than anything and SHE CLAIMED IT. She will be the best mom ever!!! How could you not be crying right now?”

Halsey said in an interview



"I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star.”



She got her rainbow baby after struggling for a while. 🌈 She wanted that role more than anything and SHE CLAIMED IT. She will be the best mom ever!!!



How could you not be crying right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/DesE4Eq44r — Kenidra4Humanity (@KenidraRWoods_) July 19, 2021

Halsey’s upcoming album

As mentioned before, Halsey has an upcoming concept album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, dedicated to her pregnancy experience. The singer’s fourth album is expected to drop on August 27 with tickets for the theatrical experience debuting on August 3.

Describing it on her Instagram, she wrote, “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”

She continued to write, “The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

The singer described the album art as a dedication to “pregnant and postpartum bodies.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is expected to be released on August 27.