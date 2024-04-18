Fans are asking Meghan Markle: ‘Where are the kids?’

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have two rarely-seen children, Archie and Lilibet.

On many of their trips and outings, Harry and Meghan seem to leave the children at home, and fans are clamoring to see more of them.

The kids were left out of Harry and Meghan’s latest Christmas card, as reported by Monsters and Critics. Fans were not happy because they wanted to see the cute children.

Over the Valentine’s Day week, the couple traveled to Canada for an Invictus Games event without the children, and their Jamaica trip was sans kids as well.

The last update the public had about the kids was during Harry’s interview with Good Morning America during the event in Canada. Harry told ABC News reporter Will Reeve, “The kids are growing up like all kids do—very, very fast.”

Now fans are asking about the kids as Meghan is seen in an Instagram post about mothers and is without her kids again.

Fans are complaining they never see Meghan Markle’s kids

In an Instagram post by _heartmom_, Kelly McKee Zajfen, Meghan is seen sporting a white teeshirt and jeans. The saying Love Like a Mother is emblazoned across the shirt.

The trio of ladies in the photo wear the same outfits and are barefooted while laughing at some unknown joke.

Kelly captioned her post, “When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother!”

Fans are asking on X (formerly Twitter) where the kids are, primarily since the organization they are promoting, Alliance of Moms, supports “pregnant and parenting teens in LA’s foster care system.”

One person said about the photo, “But never see the kids. Just talk about them and show affection in public for other children.”

Another fan asked, “Where are the kids?”

Pic credit: @hrrysgreysuit/X

Harry and Meghan have cited security concerns, even starting lawsuits over the cutting back of security services. That may be why Archie and Lilibet are not seen as much.

Meghan’s new lifestyle brand has a hiccup

Meghan has launched a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and sent jam pots to her favorite influencer friends. Several photos of the baskets have been showing up on Instagram.

The American version of her website, AmericanRivieria.com, is a placeholder for her brand and works as intended. However, there is a problem with the UK version of her brand. AmericanRivieriaOrchard, the UK version, has been taken over, and it redirects people to donate to the Trussell Trust.

The Trussell Trust is a charity for food banks all across the United Kingdom. Their goal is to help the hungry with food and support.

Meghan’s team may have to fix this problem before launching in the United Kingdom.