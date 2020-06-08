Fact check: Oprah Winfrey is NOT on house arrest for trafficking kids

Despite rumors and conspiracy theories floating around the internet since mid-March, we can confirm Oprah Winfrey is not under house arrest for trafficking children.

Three months ago, rumors circulated the internet that Oprah Winfrey, along with several other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, had been arrested for sex trafficking.

Conspiracists accused celebrities of using the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing as an excuse for appearing in the public.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On March 18, Oprah got wind of these rumors, and she assured fans that they were malicious fake allegations.

She took to Twitter to tell her nearly 43 million followers: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing.”

“It’s NOT TRUE,” wrote the 66-year-old TV host and actress. “Haven’t been raided or arrested.”

She concluded her post with: “Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe, everybody.”

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

Rumors about Oprah have spread across social media

According to CNN, the conspiracy theories were started and spread by a group calling themselves QAnon.

Acting independently, this group of individuals aims to spread outrageous conspiracy theories affecting Hollywood celebrities. They often use the hashtag #PizzaGate.

One Twitter user claimed: “All those celebrities who claimed to have Coronavirus LIED. They are all on house arrest and under investigation for CHILD PORNOGRAPHY AND TRAFFICKING. From Tom Hanks to Oprah.”

All those celebrities who claimed to have Coronavirus LIED‼️ They are all on house arrest and under investigation for CHILD PORNOGRAPHY AND TRAFFICKING. From Tom Hanks to Oprah. Look up #pizzagate. SIIIIIICK🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮‼️

Have y’all notice how much different some of them look? — #GreenLight💫 (@pretty9inee) June 5, 2020

The old conspiracy theory has gathered legs again, with many people reposting it in the last few days.

Did anyone else know Oprah on house arrest for sex trafficking????? — ⚡️⚡️KiNG_KiLLUA⚡️⚡️ (@King420Zuu) June 8, 2020

It’s crazy many ppl don’t know Oprah on house arrest for Sex trafficking kids — Young Royᴮᴸᴹ (@RoyIsThaTruth) June 5, 2020

Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres have also been caught up in conspiracy theory

Tom Hanks has been caught up in the same rumor with allegations that he lied about contracting COVID-19 to cover up his house arrest.

Some folks have touted videos and pictures from social media as evidence that Oprah and Ellen are under house arrest by claiming they are wearing ankle bracelets.

So Ellen and Hilary Clinton on house arrest? These warrants were real?!!! Chile.

Wait..: and Oprah and Gayle. I been knew… but still

Y’all better pray to be enlightened. pic.twitter.com/0udzLU3KC4 — revisedroed (@revisedroed) June 6, 2020

QAnon has also shared Facebook posts claiming that the coronavirus is the biggest covert U.S. intelligence operation that the world has ever seen.

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey’s network, OWN, will be broadcasting a two-night town hall to discuss systemic racism in America.

Oprah will, of course, be hosting the event, which is called Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here?

"Where do we go from here?"

@Oprah is sitting down with Black thought leaders to guide us all in conversation and create plans for our future. Join us Tuesday and Wednesday at 9|8c for a two-night #OWNSpotlight special. pic.twitter.com/a6sOC2uDRk — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) June 4, 2020

Oprah has been quarantining with her partner Stedman Graham at their home in Santa Barbara, California, since the start of the pandemic.

Having suffered a bout of pneumonia last year, Oprah has not wanted to risk becoming ill.