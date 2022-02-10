Eve welcomes first child with husband Maximillion Cooper — Here’s what they named the sweet baby boy 

Eve and Maximillion Cooper welcome their first child together. Pic credit:@ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Congratulations to Eve, who welcomed a child with her husband Maximillion Cooper this month. The 43-year old The Talk alum celebrated the birth of a son on February 1st.

This is the first child for Eve and the fifth child for Maximillion.

What did Eve and Maximillion Cooper name their son?

Eve and Maximillion Cooper welcomed their first child together — a son with quite a name!

Eve and Maximillion Cooper named their son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Some people have a first, middle, and last name, but not the son of a multimillionaire. Maximilian Cooper’s full name is Maximillion Fife Alexander Cooper, so his new son took on a similar name.

Eve posted a picture of her son, Wilde Wolf, on her Instagram for fans to see.

In the Instagram post, Eve wrote, “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st, 2022 Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper Words can’t describe this feeling.”

Eve’s husband showed his support by posting a series of blue hearts, presumably for the birth of a son.

Pic credit: @therealeve/Instagram



Eve and Maximillion Cooper’s relationship timeline

Eve and Maximillion Cooper met at a Gumball 3000 rally in 2010. Cooper is a British entrepreneur who is the CEO of the multi-country Gumball 3000 rally. The two got married four years later, in 2014, in a ceremony in Ibiza.

From a previous marriage, Maximillion has four teenage children named Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. Before Eve, Cooper was married to former business partner Julie Brangstrup.

Eve frequently posts pictures with her stepchildren on Instagram.

On being a stepmom, Eve says, “I love it now. It took a minute. I was like, ‘I’m not sure this is what I want to be my life.’ You know? But honestly, it’s been three years now and we’ve gone on vacations together, and they’re the sweetest kids.”

According to Eve, her stepchildren expressed desires for a sibling, saying, “The kids are excited. They want a brown baby sister.”

Who is Eve’s husband, Maximillion Cooper?

Maximillion Cooper is a 49-year-old British entrepreneur who has amassed nearly $60 million as an entrepreneur. Maximillion is best known for his role in Gumball 3000. In 1999, Cooper founded the Gumball 3000, a celebrity motor rally. Notable participants include Lewis Hamilton, Deadmau5, and David Hasselhoff.

The race combines fashion, music, cars, and entertainment, as well-known people drive cars across multiple cities, are greeted by fans, and do promotional work. The luxury cars feature advertising from sponsors who pay for recognition.

The Gumball 3000 is typically in Europe, Africa, and Asia, but in 2022, it will be in North America.