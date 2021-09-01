The Talk host Amanda Kloots reportedly joining Dancing with the Stars Season 30

Amanda Kloots is joining Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @amandakloots/Instagram

With the rehearsals and practice sessions starting for Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, more cast member spoilers are getting leaked ahead of the official announcement.

ABC has only announced two competitors for the new season and was waiting until September 8 to announce the rest on Good Morning America.

Those were JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee.

However, people are watching the arrivals of the new cast members and leaking it.

The latest one is The Talk host Amanda Kloots.

Amanda Kloots on Dancing with the Stars

Broadway World reported the news that Amanda Kloots was seen leaving the Dancing with the Stars studio on Tuesday after meeting with her partner.

Dance Dish then revealed that Koots is one of the Season 30 competitors and she will dance with professional, Alan Bersten.

Instagram followers have noticed that she is doing something big as well, and she kept them updated in her IG Stories.

She posted two Instagram Live stories that have since rolled over, as she is very active on the service.

The first said, “Guys! I’m glammed at 7am because this morning I start something new that I cannot wait to share with you! It’s been a dream of mine for a very long time!! Today is dream come true time.”

The second one read, “Literally tear eyed driving to my new adventure.”

The Dancing with the Stars gig could fit that description perfectly.

Who is Amanda Kloots?

For those who don’t watch The Talk, Amanda Kloots is the co-host of that daytime talk show on CBS.

Amanda Kloots joined the show in 2021 along with Elaine Welleroth, joining Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Osbourne has since left, and was replaced by Jerry O’Connell.

Before appearing on The Talk, Kloots was a Broadway performer, working on stage shows such as Good Vibrations, Follies, Young Frankenstein, and Bullets over Broadway. She is also a former member of the Rockettes.

Kloots also mentioned that she is going to Broadway for the musical Waitress. The musical will honor Kloots’ late husband Nick Cordero every night. He originated the role of Earl in 2016 in the Broadway show.

Cordero died in 2020 after battling COVID-19.

“Off to NYC!!!! Broadway is back and I’m going to celebrate and honor my hubby in @Wattressmusical,” she wrote.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres on ABC, Monday, September 20, at 8/7c.