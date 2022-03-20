Eve shares a rare peek at 6-week-old son Wilde in adorable video

Rapper Eve welcomed her first child in February. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Eve, 43, is a new mother and appears to be enjoying the new role after sharing an adorable video with her newborn.

Last month, she welcomed her baby boy, Wilde Wolf, with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the American rapper and actress announced her pregnancy in October 2021 after keeping the secret for several months.

Eve shares an adorable video with her son

The actress and new mom shared a short video with her adorable son. In the Instagram Story, Wilde Wolf appeared to be relaxed on his mother’s chest as she gave her fans a glimpse.

“Wilde, my precious baby,” she said in the video while giving viewers a closer view of her baby boy. “This is heaven. This is heaven right here,” she concluded.

The rare glimpse of her baby comes a little over one month after she announced his birth on Instagram.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn sleeping in a Moses basket, before revealing his full name and her excitement: “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨.”

Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after their relationship began four years prior.

She is a stepmom to Cooper’s four children: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.

In 2020, she spoke to People magazine about adjusting to being a stepmother. She admitted to the publication she thought her relationship with her then-boyfriend would not last.

The actress revealed she became close to her husband’s children after a few years, stating that she felt “very lucky” to have “insta-kids” adding that she calls them “my bonus children”

Eve previously struggled with infertility

The road to motherhood was not easy for Eve; the actress previously opened up about her struggle to conceive with her husband.

During an episode of The Talk, Eve spoke about the emotional toll of her struggle to get pregnant, according to Essence Magazine.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” Eve said during the talk show, continuing:

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh maybe I wasn’t good enough… it’s a very sad, hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it the worse I actually felt about it about myself.”