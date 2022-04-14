Euphoria star Chloe Cherry used sugar daddies to pay her bills, dating ’10 people’ right now

Chloe Cherry joined Euphoria as Faye in Season 2. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry reveals she used to have sugar daddies that paid her bills.

The 24-year-old worked in the adult industry before finding fame with a mainstream audience in HBO hit series Euphoria.

In the series, Cherry’s role as Faye has opened new doors, such as a modeling career and future acting roles.

Chloe Cherry opens up about dating sugar daddies

The actress went into detail about her past dating life and her experience with transactional relationships.

“I don’t have any sugar daddies anymore. I do still talk to some of those sugar daddies as friends, but we’re just friends now. I used to have a bunch of them,” she revealed Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, continuing:

“Having a sugar daddy is kind of like dating, except you’re dating for different reasons because they are providing something for you, so you’re dating based off of what they’re providing for you.”

She also revealed how dating sugar daddies helped her determine what to look for in relationships.

“I will never again accept a guy that doesn’t want to at least try to take care of me in some way or be chivalrous in some way,” she said. “Why would I accept that when I know it is out there? I know there are people out there that want to treat me really well.”

Cherry previously opened up about developing an eating disorder due to her experience working in the adult industry.

Chloe Cherry says she is dating ten people

These days, Cherry is single, though she admitted to seeing about “10 people” right now.

The actress says she is single but dating “10 people” at the moment. She went on to elaborate on the podcast about why she is dating multiple people:

“At my age, I don’t feel like I know yet exactly what I want,” she said. “Dating multiple people has been the best thing for me to figure out what I want and don’t want from another person.”

She went into detail about one of her romantic partners.

“We hang out like twice a week and then we don’t talk in between then … I really like him a lot and I love spending time with him … but then I just need to do my own thing.”

Chloe explained that she wanted to keep her options open when it comes to dating so that she isn’t reliant on one person.