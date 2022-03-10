Euphoria star Chloe Cherry admits to eating disorder while working in adult film

Chloe Cherry rose to stardom in a breakout role in the HBO series Euphoria. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former adult star Chloe Cherry got candid about developing an eating disorder when she was just 18.

The 24-year-old actress became a star in her debut acting role for the hit series Euphoria as Faye.

After joining the HBO series in its second season, she garnered praise from critics for her portrayal of a drug-addicted prostitute.

This year, Cherry also launched her modeling career, debuting on the runway for fashion designer LaQuan Smith.

Chloe Cherry reveals why she developed an eating disorder

At just 18, Cherry reveals her adult entertainment manager told her she was overweight.

“He said, ‘Everyone says that you’re fat and the fastest way to lose weight is by not eating,’” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, continuing:

“He said that to me and I was like, ‘What the f**k.’”

She added that she confided about her struggles with a friend and recommends those who suffer from an eating disorder seek professional help. In addition, she said ditching the vegan diet helped her change her eating habits.

“I was just miserable and not treating my body well, and now that I don’t count a single calorie and literally just eat anything I want and do anything I want, my body actually looks better than it ever has my entire f**king life,” she continued.

She revealed her body has become more toned now that she eats anything she wants and is sporting a more slender physique from when she restricted her food intake.

“I do not restrict my diet whatsoever. And that’s why I think a lot of people don’t think that I went through an eating disorder because I’m skinnier now than I was even though I was starving myself then.”

Chloe Cherry said her adult movie career ended friendships

In the same interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Cherry revealed that she lost friends due to her work in the adult industry.

“I was a porn star for many years. I worked very hard in that industry,” said Cherry, who’s starred in over 200 adult films.

While the 24-year-old has retired from the industry, she said she doesn’t regret being an adult performer.

“The only thing that sucks about working in porn is the way that people will treat you outside of the industry,” she explained, continuing:

“Just the way that, suddenly, my friends that I was friends with in high school didn’t want to be friends anymore because they thought I was going to f**k their boyfriend. It’s like, I don’t want anything to do with your boyfriend.”

She added that some of her friend’s romantic partners told them not to associate with her.

The relationships she lost extend to her family, recalling her mother telling her “sex work is the lowest thing a person can do.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with body image or eating concerns, the National Eating Disorders Association’s free and confidential helpline is available by phone or text at 1-800-931-2237.