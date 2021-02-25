Erica Herman: Who is Tiger Woods’ girlfriend?

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman were first romantically linked in 2017. Pic credit: The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, visited him at the hospital on Wednesday after the golfer’s horrific car accident earlier this week.

Erica visited Woods at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, CA., where he is recovering after his SUV came off the road in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Monsters and Critics reported that Woods crash-landed in the hospital after sustaining multiple “significant orthopedic injuries” to his right leg, ankle, and foot in a single-car crash.

Woods was reportedly driving to meet NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert for a golf lesson shoot with GolfTV when he lost control of the car. The vehicle veered off the road and tumbled down a hill.

Since then, photos have emerged online showing Erica Herman arriving at the hospital, accompanied by Tiger’s caddie, Joe LaCava.

The two were photographed arriving at the hospital wearing masks, but they were later seen without their masks on.

Erica Herman was first romantically linked with Woods in 2017

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods were first romantically linked in the fall of 2017 when they were seen publicly engaging in PDA at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey.

She was then spotted cheering Woods to victory at the 2018 PGA Tour Championship in September 2018. After Woods won the tournament, Herman was pictured kissing the golf legend.

She was also there to cheer Woods when he won his fifth Master’s title in April 2019 at the Augusta National.

If you’ve been wondering who Herman is, then here is all you need to know.

Who is Erica Herman?

Erica Herman is originally from Riviera Beach, Florida.

Online claims about her age are conflicting. The Hollywood Life reports she is 36 years old, while the New York Post reports she is 44 years old.

Yet other sources report that she was born in February 1984, which would put her at 37 years old.

We are currently unable to independently confirm her age, but we’ll update this page when we have information.

We know she’s an educated woman as she attended the University of Central Florida, Orlando, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

She worked as a manager at the Aura Bar and Restaurants in Orlando before becoming the general manager at The Woods Jupiter restaurant and bar in Jupiter, Florida. And yes, the restaurant is named after its owner, Mr. Tiger Woods himself.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that the pair met and started dating while she worked at the restaurant.

Herman faced controversy while working as a manager at Wood’s restaurant when the family of a former employee, who was killed in a car crash in December 2018, brought a wrongful death lawsuit against Woods and Herman.

The family alleged that Herman and Tiger could have prevented the employee from getting drunk and dying in the car crash. However, the case was later dropped.

Herman has since stopped working as a manager at Wood’s restaurant. She lives with him at his mansion in Jupiter, Florida.

Herman reportedly has a good relationship with Woods’ children

Herman reportedly has a friendly relationship with Woods’ two children, Charlie Axel, 12 (born February 8, 2009), and Sam Alexis, 13 (born June 18, 2007).

Woods shares Charlie and Sam with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

Thankfully, for Herman, a source told People that she is well liked by the kids and that Woods’ ex, Elin Nordegren, approves of her.