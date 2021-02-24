Tiger Woods was reportedly on his way to meet NFL’s Drew Brees and Justin Herbert for a GolfTV shoot when he crashed

Tiger Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries in a car crash. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Tiger Woods was reportedly on his way to meet with two NFL stars for a shoot when he crashed his car and sustained major leg injuries.

Woods left the Terranea Resort in Ranchos Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning and was on his way to meet New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and L.A. Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert at the Rolling Hills Country Club, when he lost control of his car and crashed on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Shelley Smith.

The golf legend was reportedly in a rush because he was running late for the meeting with the NFL stars, Fox News reported.

He was scheduled to meet the NFL stars at the Rolling Hills Country Club for a Golf Digest/GOLFTV content shoot that involved Woods giving golf lessons to the celebrities.

Golf Digest’s correspondent, Daniel Rapaport, confirmed that Woods was scheduled to film a show for Discovery Inc.’s Golf Digest and GOLFTV.

While rushing to make the appointment, he lost control of his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV.

Woods was driving at a ‘relatively greater speed than normal’ when he lost control

Monsters and Critics reported that the accident occurred at around 7:12 a.m. PST and Woods was the only person in the vehicle during the accident.

Authorities stated there was no evidence of impairment. However, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when he lost control of his vehicle, according to Golf Digest.

He lost control while driving northbound down a windy portion of the two-lane Hawthorne Boulevard and crossed the center divider. His car then veered entirely off the road and tumbled down a hillside.

A person who witnessed the accident called 911.

Video clips of the accident aftermath show that Wood’s car suffered significant damage to the front and back.

Woods was reportedly alert and conscious when first responders arrived at the scene.

Woods suffered ‘significant orthopedic injuries’ according to doctors

Woods suffered “significant orthopedic injuries” to his lower right leg. According to a Twitter statement from Woods’ representatives, Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said he had to undergo emergency surgery by a team of orthopedic specialists.

According to the statement, Woods suffered “Comminuted open fractures” that affected “both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones.”

The fractures were “stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

Tiger also suffered injuries to the bones of his foot and ankle. The injuries “were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins.” He also suffered “trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg” that required “surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

The statement concluded that he was “currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

