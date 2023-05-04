Emma Watson teases acting return after revealing why she stepped back

Emma Watson is practically a household name, known for her years of acting in the Harry Potter franchise, and her absence in the film world has been noticed.

Emma hasn’t acted in a film since 2019’s Little Women and decided to pursue other professional endeavors and spend more time with her family.

However, the actress is teasing her return to acting, though on a less strict schedule.

In a recent profile interview with Financial Times, Emma revealed she was “absolutely” returning to acting and is actually scheduled to begin shooting a film early next year.

“I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode anymore,” she revealed.

While she hasn’t been acting, she has been working behind the camera and directed a campaign for Prada last year, and she plans to direct more projects in the future.

Why did Emma Watson stop acting?

Emma Watson’s quiet step back from acting hasn’t gone unnoticed. The star revealed that she didn’t always enjoy acting and felt she had little control over herself. Plus, she didn’t get to see her family a lot.

She “wasn’t happy” acting and often “felt caged,” as if she were simply putting on a show and not being her true authentic self. Which, to be fair, does sort of come with the job.

However, what she wanted was to have more control over herself, roles, and decisions, while promoting more of her own viewpoint. The step back was necessary for her to grow and develop personally and professionally.

“I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better,'” she added of acting.

Her step back from acting has also offered her time to pursue other endeavors, such as working on her family’s vineyard.

Emma Watson joins the family business with French vineyard

Emma’s family has a vineyard in France, the home of their own Renais gin.

She revealed that her younger brother took on more responsibilities in the family business and is “the expert on gin,” while her dad is the wine expert.

Although she may not be as experienced on the vineyard, she revealed she’s had a lot of fun “getting involved with the creative side of the gin,” and the experience she does have helps out.

When she was acting, she didn’t have a lot of time to spend at the vineyard, and she’s thrilled to have been able to return to the vineyard and its cultures.

“I like coming together with everyone. I like the rituals around it and the history and the connection with the people here,” she said of life on the vineyard.

“For me it’s about family and community and it makes me feel grounded that there’s somewhere I can come back to, year after year after year.”