Emma Watson reflects on turning 33 with rare social media share

While many of Emma Watson’s fans are well aware of the star’s multi-faceted talents, the Harry Potter actress’ latest social media post may have surprised them as she listed a host of achievements she conquered in the last year.

Turning up online for a rare glimpse of her life behind the cameras, Emma shared a stunning new black-and-white snap of herself clad in a stylish, sheer gown with a mesh overlay.

The star, who became the face of Prada Paradoxe last fall, took time out of her schedule to reflect on turning 33 as she celebrated her birthday on April 15.

“This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted,” she began her lengthy caption.

She continued by sharing the long list of accomplishments she took on since turning 32 and, while some were directly related to her acting career, most were much more relatable to the average person.

Kicking things off by stating that she made a conscious decision to “step away from my life,” Emma shared that she tackled a series of sports she was previously either unfamiliar with or had done only a handful of times prior, such as learning to surf and gaining more confidence with horseback riding.

She listed off more bonuses from the past year, having adopted a dog in Mexico, joining forces with her brother for Renais Spirits, and included a nod to the Harry Potter Reunion Special she filmed with her costars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Emma Watson shares her accomplishments as she turns 33

Although Emma has proven herself a humble star despite her massive fame, the actress adorably appeared to fangirl in her post as she name-dropped Sugar Ray Leonard while relaying that the pair played pickleball together.

With the highs of the year also came some lows, with Emma sharing that she lost both her grandma and grandpa, suffered from a traumatic kitchen injury in which she accidentally chopped off both of her thumbnails while cooking, and “felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things.”

Overcoming the low times, Emma went on to excitedly exclaim that she had directed her first commercial and learned how to make Squarespace websites.

Emma concluded her share by telling followers that the stunning snap had been taken last year for her birthday but she wasn’t ready to emerge from her “Covid cocoon” at the time and saved them for this year.

“Today I feel 🦋🦋🦋🦋Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now,” she said, adding a slew of fun emojis that included a heart, witch, flower, and ninja.

“It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she said, adding a tag for her brother Alex Watson, and Vanity Fair Creative Director Jessica Diehl.

While Emma’s birthday post added more proof of the star’s many talents, the actress had already solidified herself as more than just a famous face when she was named a U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations in 2014.

Emma Watson delivers an impassioned speech on gender equality for the United Nations

Following being named the U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, Emma quickly used her new title to create the HeForShe initiative, which aims to educate both men and women on the plight many females face in regard to getting equal pay.

In an impassioned speech at the 2014 U.N. conference, she shared her thoughts about gaining financial equality for women in the workforce.

The 13-minute speech had Emma powerfully convey her message as she addressed equal pay for all genders, telling the crowd that she sought to change the view on feminism as “being synonymous with man-hating.”

She went on to say that she began examining feminism and gender-based stereotypes when she was a kid, saying that she rapidly learned that identifying as a feminist was more complex than she thought it should be.

“Women are choosing not to identify as feminists. Apparently, I’m among the ranks of women whose expressions are seen as too strong, too aggressive, isolating, and anti-men. Unattractive, even,” she explained in her speech, adding that she saw nothing wrong with wanting the same respect, pay, and ability to make her own choices about her body as men.

Although focusing largely on women’s rights, Emma acknowledged that even men often fall under the weight of gender biases and stereotypes, saying she had seen many of her male friends suppressing emotions because they were told it wasn’t a manly trait, or entering certain sports because that is what society told them proved their manliness.

“We don’t often talk about men being imprisoned by gender stereotypes, but I can see that they are and that when they are free, things will change for women as a natural consequence.”