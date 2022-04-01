Daniel Radcliffe speaks out about his love for The Bachelor franchise  

Daniel Radcliffe is a member of the Bachelor Nation fanbase. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has a large fanbase, and even movie stars find themselves enjoying the reality show’s drama.

Recently, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe detailed his interest in The Bachelor franchise as he’s been known to be a long-time fan of the series.

Daniel explained how he became invested in ABC’s hit romance reality franchise and another hit Netflix reality show.

Daniel Radcliffe talks his ‘unironic’ love for The Bachelor

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the subject of guilty pleasures came up.

Kelly asked Daniel, “What’s your guilty pleasure, or do you believe in it?”

Daniel answered, “I don’t really believe in guilty pleasures. I feel like, at one time, I would have referred to my love of reality TV and The Bachelor as a guilty pleasure. But now I just have to admit that I’m unironically enjoying it.”

Daniel also spoke briefly about Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, stating, “I didn’t watch the most recent season of The Bachelor cuz I’ve been doing press and stuff, but I hear it was mental. The end anyway.”

It seems Daniel has been made aware of Clayton’s “rose ceremony from hell” and the falling out he has with his final three women during the finale before shockingly rekindling with Susie Evans.

Daniel also shared that he’s a big fan of Netflix’s Love is Blind, another popular romance reality show.

Daniel shared, “Love is Blind also took up a lot of time during filming.”

Kelly asked if Daniel’s partner Erin Darke was the one that got him hooked on reality shows.

Daniel replied, “Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I’m like, ‘Hey, you wanna put on Love is Blind?’”

Daniel Radcliffe spoke about The Bachelor with Jimmy Kimmel

Daniel’s interest in The Bachelor isn’t new news considering the Harry Potter star spoke about his interest in The Bachelor three years ago during Colton Underwood’s season.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Daniel and Jimmy discussed The Bachelor, with Jimmy telling Daniel, “I also heard you are an aficionado of The Bachelor.”

Daniel shared that he was enjoying Colton’s season as he and Jimmy discussed Colton’s virginity, the infamous fence jump, and predicted that Colton would pick Cassie Randolph in the end.

Daniel has also met Bachelor Nation stars in the past, such as Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo, and it seems he’s a fan of them just like they’re a fan of his.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.