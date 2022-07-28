Emily Ratajkowski seemingly reacts to Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the REVOLVE Gallery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/ImagePressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski has reacted to her reported breakup from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in the most subliminal way possible.

The 31-year-old “liked” tweets that alluded to her husband cheating and her desire to file for divorce.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, sources accused Beard-McClard of being a “gross” serial cheater.

However, the estranged couple did not release a statement as the infidelity rumors made their rounds on social media.

In 2018, Ratajkowski announced on Instagram that she married Sebastian Bear-McClard.

They reportedly only dated for a few weeks before eloping in a courthouse in New York. The estranged couple welcomed their only child last year in March.

Emily Ratajkowski ‘likes’ tweets about divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard

The Gone Girl actress cryptically threw some major shade at her estranged husband on Instagram.

She liked a tweet confirming that the pair has split.

“Emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real,” the person said.

She also reacted to a tweet about a chapter in her book titled My Body.

“The ‘my son, sun’ chapter in emrata’s book always gets me crying,” the tweet reads.

In the chapter My Son, Sun, the model wrote about an ex-boyfriend who died of a drug overdose and her struggle with sympathizing with him after he raped her.

It is unclear whether liking the tweet is another cryptic reference to her relationship with Beard-McClard.

Another tweet expressed excitement about the model and actress divorcing her husband, which she also liked from her official twitter account.

“Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce,” the tweeter wrote.

She also enjoyed a profanity-laced tweet, accusing her husband of cheating on her.

“Can’t believe that little b***h cheated on emrata.”

The model mostly kept her relationship with the producer off social media over their four-year marriage. She is yet to release an official statement on her relationship status.

How Emily met her estranged husband is unclear

Ratajkowski married Bear-McClard, who is a producer and occasional actor, shortly after splitting from Jeff Magid.

The actress later defended her relationship with Bear-McClard after criticism for their quick marriage.

During an appearance on Busy Tonight in November 2018, via Bustle, she said she knew Sebastian for two years.

“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.’”

The host, Busy Phillips, asked whether they were friends before it developed to a romance to which she responded:

“Women always know, come on — what?” she said, continuing, “I’m like, who all the sudden changes the way they look at someone. No, I was always like ‘OK, I probably shouldn’t hang out with that guy alone.'”