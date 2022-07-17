Emily Ratajkowski braless in a white crop top amid Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski is rumored to be heading for divorce after reports of her husband’s infidelity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski may be having some serious relationship issues right now but that’s not stopping the 31-year-old stunner down.

As rumors circulate that a divorce may be brewing, Ratajkowski was spotted walking her dog, Colombo, in New York City.

It’s not uncommon to catch the London-born model out and out in NYC and it looks like she’s not staying inside despite the story that just came out.

Instead, Emily Ratajkowski took to the streets on Friday with Colombo by her side, her head low and her eyes hidden behind a pair of shades.

The stunning Blurred Lines music video star kept her look simple as she walked braless in a white crop top that seemed to be self-cut, with a raw and uneven hem.

She paired the simple top with a pair of form-fitting but not tight jeans and brown loafers for the casual stroll. Her hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down across her shoulders.

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted walking her dog Colombo in New York City. Pic credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Even when going super casual for a dog walk, EmRata still manages to look stunning as usual.

Just days ago, she made news after sharing new bikini photos to promote her line of swimwear, Inamorata Woman. Proving she can make anything look amazing, EmRata mixed and matched her bikini bottom and top to create a new look from two of her popular designs.

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly headed for divorce

On the same day she was spotted walking Colombo, Page Six reported that Emily Ratajkowski is headed for divorce just one year after giving birth to her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The publication claims that the split is imminent after Sebastian Bear McClard was caught cheating. The Page Six source claimed, “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

So far, there is no evidence that a divorce has been filed. Neither Ratajkowski nor McClard have commented on the news to confirm one way or the other.

Ratajkowski and McClard were married in February 2018 in a courthouse ceremony, marking more than four years of marriage as these rumors started circulating.

At the time, Ratajkowski revealed her new marriage, telling fans, “I have a surprise” before revealing the marriage news.