Emily Ratajkowski in string bikini shows ex-husband what he’s missing

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a bikini that’s approaching a dental floss situation as she seemingly shows her ex what he’s missing.

The 31-year-old supermodel made headlines earlier this month for appearing to have ended her marriage – per a People source close to Emily, she and 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard are done.

Emily was featured this week in a new promo shot shared to her Inamorata brand’s Instagram.

Flaunting her sensational abs and all-around model figure, the London-born star sizzled as she modeled the tiniest of white string bikinis with a barely-there finish.

Posing from a museum and by a bust statue, the Versace ambassador went for a goddess vibe as she rocked the high-cut and stringy two-piece, showing off her curvy hips and long legs, plus her world-famous torso.

In a caption, Inamorata wrote, “@emrata wears the CAPRERiA in AVORio,” also tagging her.

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly single after marriage said to collapse

Emily first fueled breakup rumors after being spotted out and about without her wedding ring. On July 18, People reported a source saying, “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” here referring to Emily and Sebastian’s 2021-born son Sylvester.

In addition, the outlet states that EmRata does plan to file for divorce. Meanwhile, sources at Page Six claim that producer Sebastian is a “serial cheater,” something Emily has never addressed publicly.

Emily Ratajkowski mentions Sebastian to Vogue

In 2020, EmRata wrote a piece for Vogue where she addressed pregnancy before welcoming her son.

“It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be. Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience,” she wrote, adding:

“There is no one to feel it with me — the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”

Following a Valentine’s Day PDA, Emily and Sebastian were first linked in 2018. They married in a surprise ceremony just weeks after they began dating.