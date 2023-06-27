Elvis Presley’s stepbrother apologizes for ‘derogatory comments’ about the late singer

After claims that Elvis Presley’s death was indeed a suicide, the late singer’s stepbrother is coming forward with an apology.

David Stanley told his side of the story as Elvis’s stepbrother in the Amazon Prime docuseries Elvis’ Women, which is not available for streaming in the United States at this time.

Amid his statements about Elvis and the singer’s penchant for dating teenage girls, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, David also claimed that Elvis knew what he was doing when he died.

David’s claims that Elvis’s death was a suicide and not an accident must have come with some backlash as he took to social media to apologize for his comments in the documentary.

“To all the Elvis Fans and associates that follow me here [on] Facebook and beyond. I am sorry for the derogatory comments I made in a documentary about Elvis that was filmed last year,” he began.

“There is no excuse for my comments and I can fully understand why you would be angered. I love and will always love Elvis and being part of his family. He is more than worthy of the love you have for him. He loved you. I love you and all I can ask of you is for you to forgive me for my irresponsible actions.”

David Stanley opens up about Elvis’s love of teenage girls

Though Elvis and Priscilla Presley didn’t marry until she was 21, Priscilla met the rock singer when she was only 14, and he was 25.

The age difference in this relationship, when they met, has been under a lot of criticism as more Elvis biopics and documentaries come out.

According to David, Priscilla was far from the only young girl that Elvis pursued.

Apparently, Elvis had a “taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16,” which David said disgusted him. Plus, he was a bit shocked that Elvis never got caught canoodling with these teenagers.

“He got away with things most people didn’t, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism,” David alleged. “Elvis could talk the socks off you.”

With all of these coming to light, fans are ramping up for Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla movie.

Priscilla biopic to hit theaters later this year

Rather than focusing on the man behind the mic, Sofia is focusing on the woman behind the man in her Priscilla biopic.

The film is set to hit theaters in October and will follow Priscilla Presley’s story and memoir.

Though some critics have rendered the film bad, Priscilla stands behind it 100% and is thrilled to be having a movie made about her experience.