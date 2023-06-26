Elvis Presley suicide claims in documentary ahead of Priscilla movie — Here’s what we know

The latest movie about Elvis Presley’s life has new allegations about the King of Rock and Roll coming to light.

Hot on the heels of Austin Butler’s hit performance as Elvis comes the flick Priscilla from Sofia Coppola, based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley.

The film has earned backlash from Elvis’ estate, but it’s not where one of Elvis’ family members makes a shocking claim.

Elvis died in 1977 at age 42 from a heart attack after dealing with deteriorating health due to drugs and alcohol.

Now though, Elvis’ stepbrother has made an allegation that the singer’s cause of death was not true.

David Stanley claims Elvis died by suicide.

Here’s what we know about the Elvis Presley suicide claims

While Priscilla focuses on promoting the Priscilla movie, a three-part Amazon Prime documentary titled Elvis’ Women features David telling his side about the real Elvis.

According to the Irish Mirror in the documentary, David shared that Elvis wanted to die, saying that “he premeditated taking the medications that killed him.”

David went on to say, “Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn’t take it any more.”

It wasn’t just fame that was getting to Elvis but a secret he was keeping. David alleges that Elvis had a “taste for” teenage girls and could get away with the behavior because of his fame, fortune, and his charisma.

Elvis’ Women includes interviews with women who claim that the singer pursued them at a very young and inappropriate age. The documentary is currently airing on Amazon Prime Video in the UK only.

Elvis Presley’s estate has not yet responded to these allegations made by David or the Elvis’ Women documentary. However, his estate has released a statement about the upcoming movie, Priscilla.

What is the Priscilla movie?

Priscilla focuses on the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis from her perspective.

The movie hits movie theaters in October. Cailee Spaeny takes on the role of Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi steps into the shoes of Elvis.

After the trailer for the film was released, Elvis’ estate released a statement to TMZ bashing the flick, calling it “horrible.” The estate took aim and the quality and feel of the movie.

“It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Priscilla fully stands behind the film, which should not be surprising since it’s about her life and memoir. Priscilla praised Sofia for her work on the film in a recent Instagram Post.

Elvis’ ex-wife also added, “I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

Despite being dead for nearly five decades, Elvis Presley and his legacy remain as popular as ever. The good, the bad, and the ugly continue to come out about the singer.

This time it’s his stepbrother claiming the singer died by suicide, not a heart attack.