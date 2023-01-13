Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54 after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley passed away at 54 on January 12. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Elvis Presley’s daughter, singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley passed away after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning following a possible cardiac arrest.

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that she was taken to the hospital after an emergency call stating she was not breathing and was taken to the hospital after treatment on-scene.

Later on Thursday evening, Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her daughter’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla told PEOPLE.

She continued, “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla, born February 1, 1968, and ended up being the sole heir to her father’s estate after the deaths of her grandfather and great-grandmother.

Though her father died when she was young, Lisa Marie remembered her father positively, telling Good Morning America, “I remember him as my dad, but he was a very exciting dad.”

Lisa Marie Presley’s marriages and four children

Despite her early loss, it seems that Lisa Marie was filled with a lot of love for those around her, as she was married a handful of times and welcomed four children.

In 1988, she married her first husband, Danny Keogh, and together they had two children: Her daughter Riley and son Benjamin, who unfortunately passed away in 2020. However, the two divorced in 1994 after five and a half years of marriage.

In just weeks, Lisa Marie married the famed King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Though she revealed that she had a lot of love for Michael and had known the singer since she was only seven after meeting him at a concert, their relationship only lasted two years.

A few years later, Lisa Marie was engaged to musician John Oszajca, but their relationship ended after she met her future husband, Nicolas Cage, who she married two years later. They divorced only a few months later.

In 2006, she married Michael Lockwood, and the two welcomed twins Harper and Finley in 2008. Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016, though it wasn’t finalized until 2021.

Lisa Marie had her ups and downs with romance and dealt with a lot of loss and grief in her life, but she did make a name for herself with her own career.

Lisa Marie Presley’s career and music

Although fame certainly came with her name alone and her marriages, Lisa Marie made a name for herself with her philanthropic efforts and music career.

In her 30s and 40s, Lisa Marie released three albums: To Whom It May Concern in 2003, So What in 2005, and Storm & Grace in 2012. To Whom It May Concern is a gold-certified record with over half a million sales in the United States alone.

She also oversaw the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation for a long time. The foundation focused on helping homeless families by offering housing, daycare, and other services.

Along with the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, she worked with Oprah Winfrey’s Angel Network to help people in need after Hurricane Katrina. She helped children with terminal illnesses or disabilities through the Dream Factory.