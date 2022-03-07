Elizabeth Taylor is Paris Hilton’s great aunt — Check out this throwback picture

Paris Hilton shares throwbacks with great aunt Elizabeth Taylor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Paris Hilton comes from a famous family, but many people forget about her Elizabeth Taylor connection.

How are Paris and Elizabeth related?

Her great uncle Conrad Hilton Jr. was Taylor’s first husband of seven. The heiress even tributes great aunt Elizabeth with inspiring her perfume line.

Paris shared a picture of her with the late actress on her Instagram. She calls Elizabeth an icon in the post and preaches hope, kindness, and connection.

Paris Hilton shares throwback picture with great aunt Elizabeth Taylor

The picture shows a young Paris standing with her dad Rick. The two are next to a sitting Elizabeth Taylor, and all three people are smiling. Paris tagged her dad and the late Elizabeth Taylor in the throwback photo.

Paris writes for the caption, “As the icon, Elizabeth Taylor once said, “It’s all about hope, kindness and a connection with one another.”

Conrad Hilton Jr. and Elizabeth Taylor were married for eight months from 1950 to 1951; he was the great uncle of Paris. Elizabeth went on to have seven more marriages.

Paris Hilton gained inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor’s perfume line

Before celebrity perfume lines were trendy, Elizabeth had the first. Her perfume White Diamonds set records commercially and was a hit with perfume critics. Elizabeth’s line is known as the most successful celebrity fragrance line.

Elizabeth said, “My philosophy for designing perfume is like everything else in my life, ruled by love and passion. Always give your heart and make the world more beautiful. So many people place their name on products that aren’t intrinsic to their soul.”

Paris seemingly followed in the footsteps of her famous perfumier great aunt.

Paris said about Elizabeth, “I admire how she lived her life to the fullest and was also a smart businesswoman.”

Paris’ 25 fragrances have brought in over $2.5 billion.

But the similarities between Elizabeth and Paris don’t stop there.

Paris Hilton’s engagements vs. Elizabeth Taylor’s marriages

Paris Hilton and Elizabeth Taylor are relatives by marriage, but they have more than family connections. The two celebrity perfumiers also left behind a trail of broken hearts.

Elizabeth Taylor was notably married eight times, twice to the same man. Paris only has one marriage under her belt, but she has had four engagements over the past 20 years.

Paris Hilton’s engagements include shipping heir Paris Latsis, model Jason Shaw, actor Chris Zylka, and current husband, Carter Reum.

Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton Attempt To Use The Dishwasher | Cooking With Paris | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube

Paris in Love chronicled her preparations for the 2021 wedding with Carter Reum. She also has a Netflix show called Cooking With Paris.