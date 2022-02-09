Paris Hilton gives pin-up Valentine’s vibes in pink bodysuit with cut-out, matching stilettos, fur jacket, and hair bow

Paris Hilton gave off some major 1950’s pin-up model vibes with her latest pink-themed Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Zumapress

Paris Hilton celebrated Valentine’s Day early in the best Paris way possible.

Paris Hilton gave off some Betty Page vibes in her latest social media post

The socialite and newly-married businesswoman, 40, shared some epic pics to her Instagram page today, bringing some big pin-up model vibes as she posed for her pink-themed photo shoot.

Paris wore a bubblegum-pink bodysuit that bared part of her midriff with a cut-out centered just under her bust.

Some bright pink stiletto heels, a pink fur jacket, and a pink bow that sat in front of her high ponytail completed her ensemble.

Bringing the 1950’s to social media with her perfectly curled under bangs for a look that embodied model Betty Page, Paris finished off her Valentine post by sitting seductively on a lip-shaped couch while holding a bunch of pink, heart-shaped balloons.

A pink purse covered in flashy crystals sat next to her on the sofa and some berry-pink lipstick adorned her mouth.

Paris captioned the post with “Love is in the air! 5 days until Valentine’s Day🥰😍💖 #BeMine #LovesIt 💘.”

Paris recently wowed in a crystal-encrusted Gucci jacket and leggings identical to ones worn by Beyonce

Paris recently had fans drooling over themselves when she posted some snaps of herself wearing a crystal-encrusted ensemble while standing next to a pink custom Bentley luxury car.

The star wished fans a happy weekend while donning the expensive attire, saying, “Get in the car 🚗 bestie 💖🌈 Time to slay the week! What dream are you achieving this week? #Sliving 👑✨ #MondayMotivation 🥰.”

Paris slayed in the glittery, stone-studded jacket and leggings that wrapped around her heels, a look that reportedly costs at least $32,000.

The glitzy wardrobe looked identical to one worn by Beyonce in December and the jacket alone holds a sum of $13,000.

Paris recently wed her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum, in a lavish and star-studded ceremony that included several dress changes for the bride and spanned three days.

The socialite told People that she had known Carter for 15 years prior to starting dating after sparks flew at a family Thanksgiving event.

The couple spent their seven-week-long honeymoon traveling the globe to locals such as Bora Bora, French Polynesia, and parts of the British Virgin Islands before returning to their home in Malibu.