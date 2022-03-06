Elizabeth Hurley breaks silence following Shane Warne’s death with emotional tribute

Liz Hurley and Shane Warne had a high-profile relationship, subject to tabloid rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Elizabeth Hurley has broken her silence following Shane Warne’s tragic death.

The former couple was engaged between 2011 and 2013, with their relationship garnering significant media attention.

The cricket legend passed away at age 52 following a suspected heart attack.

The late Australian’s stardom transcended the sport of cricket in which he is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the sport’s history.

The Austin Powers actress got the sad news while recovering at a health resort in Austria.

Elizabeth Hurley pays emotional tribute to Shane Warne

Hurley released a statement, paying tribute to her former fiance Shane Warne following his death.

In an Instagram post featuring several photos from their relationship, Hurley wrote the following:

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The cricket legend also left a good impression on Hurley’s only son, who paid tribute to him.

Damian Hurley, who was nine years old when his mother became engaged to Warne, wrote the following on Instagram.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family ♥️”

Damien shared several memories with Warne, his mother, and the cricketer’s three children wife ex-wife Simone Callahan.

Sir Elton John paid tribute to Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who is also an Australian cricket legend.

“A tragic day for Australian cricket. Two legends passing is heartbreaking. I knew them both and played cricket with Rod in Perth. A very special and fearless man. Shane was a magical bowler and such huge fun. They were both Australians through and through, which made them so endearing. My sympathies to their families and loved ones.”

The British singer shared a photo in which he posed between the late cricket star and Hurley during their relationship.

Shane Warne’s last moments under investigation

According to The Guardian, Thai police said Warne had complained of chest pains in Australia before flying to Thailand, adding that he had a “record of heart symptoms”.

The 52-year-old died of a suspected heart attack on Friday while on holiday in Koh Samui. An autopsy is pending to confirm the manner and cause of death.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has offered to honor the late superstar with a state funeral.

Investigators are awaiting CCTV footage to confirm Warne’s final movements after it was revealed Warne’s business manager, Andrew Neophitou, was attempting CPR when paramedics arrived.