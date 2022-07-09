Dua Lipa parties in Paris with famous friends after Balenciaga show

Dua Lipa parties in Paris after Balenciaga show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Dua Lipa is rubbing elbows with big names and having fun as the fashionable singer finished walking at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and celebrated with friends.

After walking in Balenciaga with Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, Dua attended a swanky dinner where she caught up with Emily Ratajkowski and Euphoria’s Alexa Demie.

The Levitating singer has a few weeks off from the Future Nostalgia tour, and although the hard worker doesn’t have shows scheduled, she is still making appearances.

Dua took in some art at the Louvre museum, caught up with designer Jacquemus, and even played cards with Cardi B’s baby daddy, Offset.

Dua Lipa enjoys Paris with famous friends

Dua got up close and personal with the Mona Lisa, snagging a photo of the small masterpiece. She also enjoyed the gold ceiling of the famous Louvre museum and photographed the architecture in the establishment.

Dua posed with Alexa Demie and Emily Ratajkowski at a dinner for Balenciaga hosted at Hotel de la Marine.

The trio wore all black, in true French style. Alexa rocked sunglasses, and a black sequin dress, with an asymmetrical sleeve and black opaque tights. Dua also wore a black sequin party dress with a diamond bow-shaped necklace and a sleek ponytail.

The Francophile wrote in the caption, “Paris is forever 🖤.”

Dua made it a family affair and was joined by her little sister, Rina Lipa.

In another photo, designer Jacquemus plays cards with Migos rapper Offset, who looks at Dua as she captures the moment.

Dua walks the Balenciaga Couture show for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

The Balenciaga Couture show was the place to be, with famous faces on the runway and enjoying the show from the crowd.

Dua, a frequent collaborator with Balenciaga, demonstrated creative director Demna’s designs in a neon yellow dress with an asymmetrical sleeve and lengthy train. She wore a sleek, long braid as she strutted for a star-studded audience, which included North West and Kris Jenner.

Dua wasn’t the only big name to walk the show– Naomi Campell and Kim Kardashian also made appearances on the runway.

Bella Hadid, the older sister of Dua’s ex, Anwar Hadid, also walked the show as a representative for Balenciaga during the Fall 2022 advertising campaign. Bella shared that she lost her passport right before the show, which nearly caused her to miss the appearance completely.

Nicole Kidman strutted her statuesque body on the runway while her husband, Keith Urban, watched from the audience.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross attended the fashion show, as did Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.