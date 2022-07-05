Dua Lipa shows perfect bikini body and plays beer pong

Dua Lipa displays her bikini body and hot shots. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa shared an exciting photo dump that featured random shots from the month of June.

Among Dua’s best shots included the songstress playing beer pong, sitting on a jet, and lounging on a blanket while showing off her killer bikini body.

Dua is known to post pictures of her travels, food, drink, and friends as she navigates life as a chart-topping pop star.

Her latest beer pong and bikini shots showed that although she is a well-known name, she does normal activities, just like anyone else. The fashionable singer shared the photos with her 85 million Instagram followers, who sent her love and well wishes.

Dua Lipa impresses in a bikini and plays beer pong

Dua Lipa posted photos from the first month of summer while she was on the Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua went braless in a strapless camouflage shirt with a cutout hole in the cleavage area. She tried a new look featuring multiple braids in a ponytail on top of her head. She checked out the red solo cups, presumably filled with beer, as a group of friends engaged in some friendly competition. Dua played with some famous friends, including Turnstile and Post Malone.

She also posed backstage with her dancers in the signature green cutout dress she wore at Roskilde Festival in Copenhagen.

Dua wore a strapless brown bikini and put her hand over her eyes to protect herself from the sun. She displayed her perfect stomach, with ab lines, a belly piercing, and a tiny waist.

She wrote in the caption, “many random mems in the month of June.”

Dua Lipa plays beer pong with Post Malone

Eagle-eyed fans will notice Dua Lipa’s beer pong partners look quite familiar.

Dua appeared in Cannes, where she performed at a Spotify concert as part of the Cannes Lions Festival. Post also performed at the festival, as did Kendrick Lamar. The recording artists took time to enjoy some old-fashioned fun, featuring a game of beer pong.

Post Malone shared a video of the exciting game on his TikTok.

The video featured Post Malone sinking the final shot, allowing him and Dua to win the game. After the win, everyone, including Dua, jumped up and down in celebration.

Post’s song, I Like You (A Happier Song,) played in the background, and he posted a beer emoji for the caption.

He received more than 500k likes for the random video of well-known faces.